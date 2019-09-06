The bucking horses and the cowboys who managed to stay on their backs were the stars during Family Night at the Lewiston Roundup on Thursday.
Mason Clements, of Draper, Utah, rode Bad Moon to win the bareback riding contest.
Wearing a bright red shirt, white vest and black hat, the cowboy laid way back on Bad Moon as he kicked and jumped. Clements’ head repeatedly bounced off the horse’s back, but he held on for a 79, good enough to win the night.
“I’d seen him before,” Clements said of Bad Moon, who’s known for his big jumps. “He really wants to hit you in the back. You just have to grit your teeth and bear down.”
Allen Boore, the No. 22 saddle bronc rider in the world from Axtell, Texas, rode a horse named Marquee to the Jackson Sundown Saddle Bronc Riding title. Marquee came out of the chute hard, dropping his head low and kicking his back legs high, followed with springy leaps that lifted all four of his feet off the dirt surface of the arena. Boore furiously spurred with his legs the whole time and worked his free arm up and down. His ride was good for a score of 87, the best of the night.
“That second jump, I tried to hold my feet and it kind of blew me up out of it,” Boore said. “You don’t want to get too out of shape, but it made it look a lot tougher, and that helps.”
Along with his prize money, Boore was awarded a Pendleton blanket by Nakia Williamson, cultural resources program director for the Nez Perce Tribe.
A cowboy from Down Under shared second place with one from the Great White North. Jake Finlay, of Goondiwindi, Australia, scored an 83.5 on the big-kicking and high-jumping Black Tie. Jake Watson, of Hudson Hope, British Columbia, Canada, and ranked No. 7 in the world, got the same score out of Chicken Brood. Watson’s ride broke fast out of the chute. While it didn’t jump high, the horse was a big kicker.
Youngster Colby Mosman had one of the most entertaining rides of the night. The Craigmont kid refused to loosen his grip from his sheep as it sprinted the length of the arena during the wool riding championship. One of the bull fighters had to chase the pair down and extract the mutton buster from the animal. The older cowboy immediately hoisted Mosman onto his shoulders to take in the wild cheers of the crowd. Mosman scored a 91 and the wool riding title.
“I just held on tight,” Mosman, 6, said of his ride.
His dad, Drew Mosman, said the boy started to make a bit of a career out of wool riding. He took second place at the Asotin County Fair and Rodeo this year.
Ericka Nelson, of Century, Fla., cut the fastest time around the barrels during Thursday’s session. She completed the cloverleaf pattern in 17.28 seconds.
Racing against some fast times set during slack on Tuesday, the steer wrestlers knew they had to be fast Thursday night if they wanted to finish in the money. Many of them who couldn’t get a quick jump right out of the chute stayed on their horses. Or they made desperate leaps, reaching in desperation but ultimately landing empty-handed in the dirt.
But Justin Shaffer, of Hallsville Texas, wasn’t one of them. He was lightning fast out of the gate, flew off his horse and landed with his arms around the steer’s horns. In a flash, he rolled the beast for a Roundup-best time of 3.7 seconds.
“It made a huge difference having a good steer,” Shaffer said after so many of his competitors got outmaneuvered. “To win first through third (places), you’ve got to have a good draw, especially when it’s one-headers for all the money.”
Bull rider Maverick Potter, of Waxahachie, Texas, mastered Payment, a tricky bull that started spinning in one way, slammed on the brakes and changed directions. He scored an 86 and took the night’s bull riding title.
Potter said his friend, Trey Benton III, took the title at Walla Walla Frontier Days last week on the same bull. Benton told him Payment was a good, solid bull that does the same thing every time.
“There’s no bullcrap to him,” Potter said. “He’s what a bucking bull should be.”
