The University of Idaho and the Moscow School District announced they would remain closed today as smoke from wildfires lingered across the region reducing air quality.
The air quality in Moscow, and other areas in the region, registered at “hazardous” levels — the worst possible air quality index rating — on Sunday morning. By Sunday evening, the air quality in some areas of the region improved to the “unhealthy” category.
In an email sent on Sunday, UI President Scott Green said the Moscow campus would be closed and all classes and events were canceled today.
“Students, faculty and staff here are encouraged to stay home and avoid outdoor activities,” stated Green.
The HUB, Papa John’s, Joe’s Cheesy Grill and the Grid will remain open for food service today. The Moscow campus is expected to re-open Tuesday.
As for the Moscow School District, Superintendent Greg Bailey sent an email on Sunday announcing the first day of school for all students would now take place Tuesday because of the poor air quality. All classes and after-school activities set for today were canceled.
“As recommended by the CDC, we have opened our outside air vents within our HVAC system to the maximum level to help in reducing the possibility of spreading the COVID virus,” said Bailey in the email. “However, due to the current air quality we had to close these vents and have still received concerns from staff that have been working in the building over the weekend of poor air quality.”
On Tuesday, A-group students will attend in person classes, while B-group students will begin with distance learning. Tuesday is also the first day of school for online-only students.
According to the email, Wednesday will remain a distance learning day for all students, and the remainder of the week will follow a regular schedule.
Washington State University announced that all campus events and activities on the Pullman campus are canceled today. Online classes will continue as normal.
Students, faculty and staff with underlying medical conditions at Lewis-Clark State College will be allowed to work and learn remotely today.
The National Weather Service in Spokane said air quality across the region is expected to vary from moderate to hazardous through at least this afternoon. Cooler air and light winds may bring some relief from the smoke today, but reduced air quality will likely continue into next week.
The wildfire smoke in the area is primarily from fires burning in California, Oregon and Washington.
Officials from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest encouraged people to take extra precautions as fire danger remained “very high” or “extreme” within the forests.
“Firefighting resources are stretched thin across the country as agencies and partners work together to respond to such a high number of large wildfires across the west,” said Marty Mitzkus, the deputy forest supervisor. “We’re asking everyone to please use extreme caution with anything that may cause a spark, as it is more challenging to respond to new fires right now as so many resources are committed to large, active incidents.”
Ground crews in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest worked to protect the Green Mountain Lookout on Saturday after the Shissler Fire near Elk City moved within half a mile of the structure. The fire is currently about 6,000 acres and is active in the Butter Creek and Cabin Creek drainages.
Forest Service Road 285, also known as Green Mountain Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with a Forest Service escort.
The Double Fire in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness in the Moose Creek Ranger District is approximately 600 acres and “has been active this weekend,” according to a news release.
The Marion and Beaver fires near Powell also remain active. They are estimated at about 300 acres and 1,380 acres in size, respectively.
Crews continued to manage the Sunnyside Complex, which now consists of three fires, primarily along the Highway 12 corridor.
The Clover Fire estimated at 1,632 acres is now approximately 80 percent contained. On Sunday, crews worked to extinguish hot spots. The MM49 Fire estimated at 1,996 acres is about 35 percent contained. Crews worked to provide protection around homes on Sunday and worked to strengthen indirect containment lines with burnout operations.
The Iron Gate Fire, which started on Sept. 8 and is now considered part of the Sunnyside Complex, is about 100 acres in size. Recreation in the general area of the fire, which is located approximately 8 miles southeast of Clarkia, has not yet been affected, but the road that leads into the fire in the general Telephone Booth Hill area was closed to the public.
Westerly winds are expected to create very smoky conditions in the area today, stated the release.
The Wawawai Canyon Fire reported at 1 a.m. on Saturday is now 100 percent contained. The fire, located about 14 miles south of Pullman, is estimated to be 303 acres.
On Sunday, four engines, two tractors and one water tender remained on scene, with a total of 18 personnel.
The cause of the Wawawai Canyon Fire is still under investigation.
