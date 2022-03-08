Eighteen new deaths from COVID-19 were reported by Public Health – Idaho North Central District on Monday, but an explanation on the agency’s website said the jump reflected deaths that may have occurred over the last few months but were just recently reported to the health department.
The numbers include one additional death in Lewis County, three in Idaho County, two in Latah County and 12 in Nez Perce County. Ten of the deaths were among men and eight who died were women. Four of them were in their 60s, five in their 70s, five in their 80s and four in their 90s.
The health department reported 13 new infections Monday, including six in Clearwater County, two in Latah County and five in Nez Perce County. No new infections were reported in Idaho or Lewis counties.
Asotin County reported one new case Monday for a 14-day count of 75 and 330 cases per 100,000 population. There are no current hospitalizations.
Whitman County continued to rank its COVID-19 community level as low Monday. At this point, state and national data reporting systems are lagging in reporting Whitman County’s cases per 100,000 in the past seven days. The health department reported there were 48 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days in Whitman County; 5.7% of staffed inpatient beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in the past seven days; and there were two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
Garfield County did not update its online information and there was no change in the data on the Washington State Health Department website.