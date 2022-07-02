More than two years after the pandemic first started, some group programs and events are only just now coming back. One of those programs is the Twin Rivers Special Olympics team based in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
In its return to action, the program has competed in several events over the past couple of weeks, such as powerlifting, track and field, swimming and most recently cycling. Softball practice started last week.
The program competes in both Idaho and Washington.
“I was doing softball in Idaho but the competition was too easy,” Twin Rivers athlete Derek Landrus said. “We moved over to the Washington side and it got a little tougher, and now we reside and do that in the Washington side. Right now, I’m doing cycling and I hope to take first when I get there.”
Other cycling participants included financial coordinator Cheryl Sonnen and her son, Wambli, who compete together as a tandem team.
“It makes me cry (to see everyone back),” Sonnen said. “It’s wonderful to be (Wambli’s) partner. I just hope I don’t let him down. But it’s been great. We have a tandem recumbent bike so he can ride, and he sits back there and pedals ... it’s just so freeing. I’ll be going downhill and just see his hands go up in the air. It’s wonderful.”
The cycling team ended up winning gold, silver and bronze medals at the event.
“Special Olympics as a whole went really super-safe (during the pandemic), as they should,” said Ron Landrus, who is Derek’s father. “A lot of our athletes have health issues. When we started to come out of (the pandemic), their philosophy was ‘crawl, walk, run.’ So last year we had a few sports, but it was more the crawl-or-walk ones. Softball wasn’t one of them because the ball goes from one hand to another hand and they didn’t want that. This is the first time softball has been up and running since 2019.”
For the team, the ability to play organized softball means more than just a return to the sport. It’s an honoring of a former athlete and pitcher for the team.
On Oct. 1, 2019, team pitcher Shawn Wood died of a heart attack at age 38. He pitched 30 games for the Twin Rivers squad over four years and hadn’t allowed a walk until 2019. Ron recounted that when he finally did allow a walk, Wood was upset, but responded by saying “I guess I’ll start a new streak” and struck out the very next batter.
The program has won more than a dozen medals in summer events, including powerlifting, track and field, swimming and cycling.
