Back in the swing of things

The sun is back and Washington golf courses are open again, so there was plenty of foot traffic and carts at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club on Thursday. Today’s weather will be ideal for a round of golf, with sunny skies and a high of 78 in the forecast for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

