Back in the saddle

August Frank/TribuneFrank Story, 81, visiting from the Tri-Cities, rides his favorite horse, Painted Lady, up the trails at Hells Gate State Park, with his daughter, Traci Story, riding on Cope not far behind. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a high of 52 and a chance of rain, while the higher elevations in the area could see snow. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

