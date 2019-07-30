PALOUSE — The Palouse Library and the Palouse EMS are sponsoring a Babysitter’s CPR and automated external defibrillator course from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Palouse Safety Building.
This class is designed for preteens and teens between the ages of 11 to 17 and limited to eight students. The class costs $10 and registration is recommended.
To register or for more information, contact Beverly Pearce at (509) 878-1513 or visit the library’s events calendar at www.whitco.lib.wa.us. The Palouse Safety Building is located at 355 W. Echanove Ave., Palouse.