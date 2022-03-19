BOISE — An Idaho baby at the center of protests over removal from his parents because of health concerns has been returned home, police said Friday.
The Idaho Statesman reported the Meridian Police Department said Friday the 10-month-old was back with his parents.
The baby was removed March 11 after health authorities determined he was “suffering from severe malnourishment” and at risk of injury or death, police said. The family maintains the baby had not lost substantial weight and was well taken care of.
The family, far-right activist Ammon Bundy and others had mounted protests, one of which led to a temporary lockdown at a major Boise hospital.
A Friday blog post authored by the baby’s grandfather, Diego Rodriguez, said the boy’s parents agreed to a “measure of state oversight” in exchange for having their child returned to them.
Representatives from the state’s child welfare system will accompany the parents to future doctor’s appointments and will be granted access to visit the family unannounced, the post said.
“In these situations, the goal is to reunite the child to its parents as soon as it is healthy enough to be returned,” police said in a statement. “There is no need to continue protesting or harassing our public health officials, police officers or anyone else involved,” Meridian police said in the statement.