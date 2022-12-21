ASOTIN — An Asotin County deputy who was placed on administrative leave after being charged with two counts of assault is returning to work on Friday.
Michael C. Babino will be back on patrol duty, Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand confirmed Tuesday.
“We worked through all of the steps with the union on this,” Hilderbrand said. “His court decisions are still pending. I can’t say much more than that because this is a personnel matter.”
Babino, who is accused of using excessive force while handling a DUI case in June, has been charged with two gross misdemeanors in Asotin County District Court. The deputy pleaded not guilty in November and will return to court Jan. 9 for a trial date to be set.
According to court documents, Babino reportedly shoved a woman into his patrol car and later grabbed her by the throat and slammed her head into a door at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
After the alleged incident, Pullman police completed an investigation at the request of the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office and forwarded two recommended charges of fourth-degree assault to the county prosecutor. The case was then sent to another jurisdiction for a charging decision.
Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack filed the criminal fourth-degree assault charges after reviewing the investigative reports from Pullman.
Babino, who has worked in law enforcement for 23 years, denied any wrongdoing when interviewed by investigators. The 46-year-old deputy said he was reacting to the woman’s noncompliance and attempts to assault him.
Attorney Dan Thenell, of Portland, Ore., is representing Babino. The Thenell Law Group specializes in cases involving police officers. Slack is handling the case on behalf of the state.
Videos from Babino’s body camera of the incident appear to show him pushing a 32-year-old woman into a door by her neck, and a loud thud was reportedly heard by witnesses when her head made contact. She was at the hospital with three deputies for a blood draw related to a DUI investigation when the alleged incident occurred.
The alleged shove into the patrol vehicle and neck grab at the hospital lab were unnecessary, Pullman police concluded.
Fourth-degree assault is a gross misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.