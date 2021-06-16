Teachers at Lewiston’s Orchards Elementary hope to prevent “summer slowdown,” by sending students home for the season with fresh reading material.
Each student at the school, from kindergarten through fifth grade, picked up two free books of their choice to read over the summer thanks to local sponsor CHAS Medical Clinic and a program run through the Walt Disney Company called First Book.
Novels and storybooks like “Artemis Fowl,” “Christopher Robin” and “Dumbo” found new homes with the help of Orchards fourth grade teacher Amanda Koenig, who ordered and gave them out in celebration of students’ growth in reading skills this year.
“We also gave a boost to resources about summer reading programs, Little Free Libraries and other resources for families to remember to enjoy reading with their kids every day,” Koenig said. “Just a few pages at a time makes a big difference.”
Many students return to school in the fall with lower academic achievement levels than before the break, a phenomenon sometimes referred to as summer learning loss or summer slowdown. Orchards Principal Jennifer Gomez said the two to three months of reading loss in the summer can impede literacy development.
It affects low-income and minority students more negatively, according to a study published in the journal Education, Finance and Policy.
“The more a child reads, the more they improve, not only as a reader but also as a writer and a speller,” Gomez said. “They just become more rounded learners.”
She said she hopes the books get students excited about reading without it being a school requirement, noting many children don’t otherwise get the opportunity to crack open a brand-new book.
“Ownership is a big piece of the buy-in for students to be excited about reading,” she said. “The kids are proud to take these books home.”
Two years ago, Orchards received a similar collection of free books for students to take home through the First Book program. Organizing such events became more difficult during the pandemic, according to Keonig.
“We were really limited this year with COVID-19,” she said. “This was an opportunity to give parents engagement tools to read with their kids.”
