GRANGEVILLE — An Avista worker who had been missing in the American River area near Elk City was found safe early Wednesday morning in good condition.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Ken Vopat, 56, was working in the American River area Tuesday. The sheriff’s office received a call around 6:30 p.m. that Vopat hadn’t been seen since noon.
Idaho County deputies searched the area and when there was a break in the weather they launched a drone. Vopat was located about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. He appeared to be experiencing the beginning of hypothermia but was otherwise in good health, the sheriff’s office reported.