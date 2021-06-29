Thousands of Avista customers experienced electrical service disruptions Monday as the utility company struggled to keep up with demand pushed high by overworked air conditioners.
Power was shut off in some areas when high use threatened to overtax Avista’s electrical system. The company asked customers to conserve electricity between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. for the next several days because of the ongoing heat wave.
Lewiston’s high temperature hit 112 degrees Monday and stayed above 100 well into the evening. Today’s forecast calls for a high of 115 and, according to the National Weather Service, daily high temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees through at least the weekend.
“Due to the extreme heat and significant increase in electric usage, some Avista customers are experiencing temporary unplanned power outages to alleviate the strain on the electric system,” the company said in an alert posted on its website. “As a state and federally regulated utility, Avista is required to reduce electric load on the system when certain system thresholds are met. In certain areas, these thresholds have been met rather quickly, and to meet the requirement, power has been turned off temporarily. In most situations these outages will be about an hour.”
About 335 customers lost power in the Lewiston Orchards roughly between 14th and 16th streets and between Warner and Airway avenues. The company was not able to say if the Lewiston outage was implemented as part of its effort to alleviate strain on its system. It also did not indicate if the unplanned outages were related to stress on its electricity supply or its transmission and distribution systems.
In an email, the company asked customers to set their thermostats two to three degrees higher than they normally would and to avoid using large appliances in the afternoon and early evening hours.
Thousands of customers lost service in Spokane on Monday, according to the Spokesman-Review newspaper.
Avista is an investor-owned utility that generates most of its electricity, about 51 percent, at private hydro-electric dams. Natural gas plants generate about 34 percent of its load and 9 percent comes from coal-burning plants. The rest comes from a mix of wind and biomass.
The Bonneville Power Administration is not experiencing the same stresses.
“We are doing OK now and we expect to make it through OK,” said spokesman Doug Johnson, at Portland. “There is sufficient generation to get us through the heat stress.”
The agency markets power produced at 31 federal dams in the Columbia Basin and a nuclear plant. According to a news release from the agency, factors such as the Columbia Generating Station, the nuclear plant, coming back on line after a refueling outage; the seasonal reduction of salmon- and steelhead-friendly spill at Snake and Columbia river dams; and adequate water supplies above Grand Coulee Dam despite lower stream flows are helping it meet demand.
However, the agency noted that high electricity use in the Tri-Cities was stressing its transmission system there and asked people to heed the calls of other utilities to reduce usage.
“It’s always a good idea to dry clothes and use high energy appliances after 6 or 7 p.m. when air conditioning starts to go down a little bit,” Johnson said.
