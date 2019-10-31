GRANGVILLE — Avista customers in Grangeville, Elk City and Red River are scheduled for planned power outages Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.
Both outages will begin at 4 a.m. and end at 8 a.m., according to a news release from the electric company.
The outages will affect about 2,979 customers as Avista works to replace aging poles and upgrade equipment within the Grangeville substation. No road closures or traffic disruptions are expected as part of the work.
During the first outage Avista crews will disconnect service and configure a temporary bypass system in the section of the substation that needs to be repaired. The bypass will allow three crews to continue repair work throughout the week.
During the second outage, crews will reconnect the repaired section of the substation to the electric grid.
Anyone wishing more information may contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 and refer to outage numbers 1911340 and 1911341.