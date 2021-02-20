Avista will host public meetings next week to share information on two integrated resource plans.
The company will provide information and take comment on its draft integrated resource plans for natural gas and electric customers during public meetings at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Tuesday’s meeting will include a short presentation by Avista staff providing an overview of each integrated resource plan. Those interested in listening to the presentation or commenting on the draft plan can call 1-253-372-2181 and use conference ID 203 830 370. To participate online using the Microsoft Teams platform, go to tinyurl.com/b1sv7jx7.
Wednesday’s meeting will be via Zoom. Avista staff will give a presentation on each draft plan, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Those interested in participating are asked to register in advance by visiting myAvista.com/IRP.
The meetings will address questions regarding Avista’s service territory in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
More information about the draft integrated resource plans can be found at myAvista.com/IRP.