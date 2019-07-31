Avista’s Idaho electricity customers could see their bills increase Oct. 1 despite the utility’s request Tuesday for two minor rate reductions.
An average residential customer using 898 kilowatt-hours a month might see their bill rise from $82.57 to $85.12 if the Idaho Public Utilities Commission approves the two proposed decreases and an increase Avista asked for July 1.
Avista needs less money from ratepayers because power generation wasn’t as expensive as anticipated and it expects to get a higher payment from the Bonneville Power Administration Residential Exchange Program.
The program gives a share of the revenue from the federal Columbia River power system to residential and small farm customers of investor-owned utilities in the Pacific Northwest, including Avista.
But those reductions may be offset by the hike Avista sought earlier this month because the utility had less revenue than forecast last winter after higher-than-normal temperatures.