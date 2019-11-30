Avista Utilities customers in northern Idaho will see a 1 percent drop in their energy bills this winter, after the Idaho Public Utilities Commission approved a rate settlement Friday with the Spokane-based public energy provider.
The deal, first approved by Avista in October, will lower the bill for an average Idaho household by about 86 cents, to $84.45 per month, from current rates, according to a news release from the commission. The settlement was finalized after months of negotiations.
The agreement also calls for Avista to make a $1.6 million investment in energy savings projects in northern Idaho, where the utility serves 133,000 customers, according to the commission.
The agreement becomes effective Sunday, according to the news release.