Avista is diminishing its reliance on coal-generated electricity in the coming decade.
The utility will stop using electricity from the Colstrip coal-fired plant in Montana at the close of 2025 for its Washington customers to be in compliance with that state’s clean power legislation, said Avista Corp. President and CEO Dennis Vermillion, during a visit to Lewiston on Tuesday.
By 2027, Avista expects to exit Colstrip completely as part of a goal of reducing its carbon footprint, said Vermillion, who was having a quarterly meeting with employees after being promoted to his job in October.
“We need to be able to ensure that we can do it in a reliable way, that is affordable and that we have regulatory support, but that is our goal,” he said.
Avista has a 15 percent ownership stake in two of four units at Colstrip. The electricity Avista receives from Colstrip is 9 percent of what Avista needs to serve its customers.
The biggest portion of Avista’s electricity, or 47 percent, comes from hydropower, and less than 10 percent is generated from other renewable sources, such as wind and solar, which Vermillion said are getting more affordable.
For example, in 2012, when Avista purchased electricity from a wind installation near Oakesdale, it was the least expensive wind power in the Pacific Northwest, he said.
Avista recently entered another purchase agreement for a wind project in Adams County for more power at less than half the cost.
Similarly, when Avista bought power from a solar farm that’s also in Adams County, it found the prices were “remarkably” lower than they had been in the past, Vermillion said.
“We are strategically well-positioned ... to be leaders in the energy industry in setting the pace for how we achieve carbon targets.”
Replacing coal with more environmentally friendly sources of electricity is just one initiative Avista has shouldered to be more green.
The company is installing smart meters for its Washington customers, including those in Clarkston and Pullman.
The meters allow families to track their electricity consumption and make changes if they want to cut back. The meters also provide more information that helps Avista serve consumers with less electricity and more quickly identify the sources of outages.
Eventually, the meters will be introduced in Idaho.
“We are in the analysis phase of when we might deploy those in Idaho,” Vermillion said. “Our long-term goal is to have them in Idaho as well. It’s just a question of when it’s the right time.”
The strategy he is taking as the top executive of Avista follows priorities established by others who have served in the role, including Scott Morris, his immediate predecessor, whom Vermillion describes as a friend and mentor.
Vermillion was a college intern with Avista and went to work for the utility after he completed a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at Washington State University.
He worked his way through the ranks and has served as senior vice president of Avista Corp. and president of Avista Utilities.
“I’ve been part of the strategy development and what we do and how we serve our customers, how we engage in the communities to solve problems, in a senior leadership role in the company for a long time,” he said. “What I would say is, ‘Don’t expect a lot of change.’ ”
Vermillion took the reins from Morris, who retired after a deal for Canadian-based Hydro One Ltd. to purchase Avista dissolved amid concerns about how much influence the provincial government of Ontario would have after the sale closed.
Prior to the proposed deal with Hydro One becoming public, other entities had approached Avista about an acquisition.
Such offers are not a priority for Vermillion.
“We are focused on being a strong, independent company going forward, and those opportunities are not part of our strategic plan,” he said.
