Avista customers in certain areas of Elk City and Lewiston will be without power for several hours because of maintenance work in the coming weeks, the utility company announced Tuesday.
Approximately 678 customers in Elk City and the surrounding area will experience a planned power outage Friday, according to an Avista news release. The planned outage will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers affected by the power outage will be notified.
As a part of the work, traffic will be limited to one lane on Highway 14, between mile marker 38 and 39.
The Lewiston outages are planned for Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.
The first one will affect about 89 customers on F Street between Fifth Street and New Sixth Street. The outage will start at 10 p.m. and will end at 5 a.m. the following day. During this time, F Street will be closed between Fifth Street and New Sixth Street.
A second planned outage Nov. 3 is expected to affect approximately 29 customers, in the alley between Main Street and F Street between New Sixth Street and Ninth Street. The outage will start at 10 p.m. and will end at 5 a.m. the following day. During this time, the alley will be closed.
Those will questions about the outages may call Avista at (800) 227-9187. Those will questions about the Elk City outage are asked to use outage number 1290137, while the Lewiston outages can be accessed by numbers 2116323 and 2116324.