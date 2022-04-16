The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is warning domestic poultry producers of multiple cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreaks in southern Idaho.
The agriculture department has confirmed the viral disease in two separate flocks of domestic chickens in Gooding and Caribou counties. The affected flocks appear to be unrelated.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is a viral disease that is highly contagious and often fatal to chickens. The agriculture department is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to respond to the cases and is encouraging the public to check with the state’s website for updates that include affected counties and the number of cases.
It is uncommon for humans to become infected with avian influenzas, the department said in a news release Friday, but symptoms may include conjunctivitis, fever, lethargy, aches, coughing or diarrhea. Being in direct contact with domestic birds is the highest risk activity. When USDA guidelines for cooking are followed, the virus is not a foodborne illness.
The disease is carried by waterfowl, such as geese and ducks, along their migratory path. Idaho is within the Pacific Flyway.
Domestic birds and poultry are susceptible to morbidity and mortality once infected. The disease is transmitted between birds through close contact, mucous, fecal matter and sometimes as an aerosol. It is often carried on objects such as tools, vehicles, clothes and boots that can transfer the virus from one location to another.
Signs of the disease in domestic poultry frequently include decreased appetite and activity, respiratory difficulty, dark combs and wattles and unexplained mortality.
Poultry owners are urged to be vigilant in monitoring for illness in their flocks and contacting the state veterinarian when symptoms are confirmed. The virus is a reportable disease in Idaho and veterinarians are required to report positive detections to the state agriculture department.
The best form of flock protection, according to the department, is maintaining strong biosecurity standards, including limiting the number of people who interact with the birds, washing hands before and after handling the birds, and having dedicated clothing and tools for each flock.
Anyone wishing more information can find it online on the state and federal agriculture department websites. With the county fair season approaching, the state department has developed guidance for organizers of poultry exhibitions and exhibitors. These materials can be found on the state website.
Anyone who comes across a sick or dead wild bird should refrain from interacting with it and should contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at idfg.idaho.gov/conservation/wildlife-health.