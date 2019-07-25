Ava and Carson are top names in annual Stork Report

Move over, Eleanor and Henry, the most popular babies of a year ago. And Riley and Jackson, the favorite girl and boy names of two years ago.
The new most popular? It’s Ava, for girls, and it’s Carson, for boys.
They were somewhat surprise parents’ choices, too, particularly with Carson. Carson, after all, was only No. 70 nationally in the 100 most popular names. Carson was No. 61 among choices in Idaho and No. 65 in Washington. The most popular boy names? It was Liam, nationally as well as in Idaho and Washington.
Ava, on the other hand, was third-most popular nationally, No. 7 in Idaho and No. 8 in Washington. Emma was most popular nationally. Olivia was No. 1 in both Idaho and Washington.
So reports the Head Stork in this 27th annual Tribune Stork Report. It is based on babies born at Lewiston’s St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for the year beginning July 1, 2018, through June 30.
Ava and Carson were the choices of six sets of parents apiece.
The runner-up for girls? It was the always-popular Emma, chosen four times, and a half-dozen came in tied for third: Ella, Grace, Harper, Lexi, Sophia and Tessa.
Right behind Carson, were Asher and Grayson, chosen five times. Tied for fourth place were three: Hudson, James and Jackson.
Your Head Stork remains chagrined, too, that boys outnumbered girls regionally for the ninth consecutive year.
Of the 619 reported births at St. Joe’s, 318 were boys and 301 were girls, a margin of 51.4 to 48.6 percent. However, keep in mind that boys have outnumbered girl babies nationally for several decades. It’s now been 67 consecutive years.
The Head Stork asks: Is that fair? Is that equitable? Perhaps 2019-20 will be different. In the opening weeks of July, girls outnumber boys by a half-dozen. Perhaps it’s a trend.
As all adults know, there’s a stress involved when parents select names for the newborns. So it’s the Head Stork’s annual enjoyment to note original and colorful names that are selected, not just Mary and Catherine for the girls or Joe and Michael for the boys.
The Head Stork selected 25 girls’ and 16 boys’ names as worthy for creativity. That’s too many to select. So he turned to Mrs. Stork for her selection of her favorite nine for girls and six for boys.
They are, for girls: Ainaiez, Amyrriah, Ezmay, Feyre, Lakynzi, Parneet, Rebel Rain, Serenitee and Ximena. For boys: Celestino, Dartagnan, Ghet, Matai’au, Onrie, Staerk and Tilipe.
But my favorite: Miracle. That’s a touching and beautiful name, but it’s not why Head Stork made his pick. It was for Miracle’s middle name, all 24 characters: Kamakanamakamaemaikalani. Stork is confident that little Miracle will be able to spell and pronounce her first name before her middle name.
We also have, as happens about every other year, a baby girl named Nevaeh. That’s Heaven spelled backwork.
The Head Stork is particularly fond of twins. For a third consecutive year, eight sets of twins were gifts to fortunate parents. That’s fewer than the record 12 sets of twins in 2017 and nine in 2014.
Join in saying congratulations to these eight new sets of twins: Liam McKain and Lillian Marie Ivey, Ellie Ann Marie and Amelia Jean Ruddell, Braxton David and Kyson Curtis Lee Miller, Everett Oliver and Jayde Belding, Kaleb Alan and Koda Lee Henry, Heath Roman and Penelope Iris Potter, Titus Alexander and Isaiah Mury Craig and Guinevere Morrigan and Bridget Fiona Alexander.
The region’s first baby of 2019 wasn’t born at St. Joe’s. But we join in saying hello to first-born Tavesi Dougal, and parents Yvette and Landon Dougal, of Moscow, born at Moscow’s Gritman Medical Center.
And we say hello to four babies born at St. Joe’s on Jan. 1, but later in the day than baby Tavesi. They are twins Kaleb and Koda, and Jameson and Asher.
Eleven babies had names with a western flare: Dusty, Gunner, Hunter, McCall, Ruger and Sailor for boys, and Hailey, River, Sky, Sage and Willow for girls.
The Head Stork sees a growing trend for Lynns — as in Adelynn, Blakelynn, Emberlynn, Jaylynn, Lakelynn, Madlynn and Raelynn.
One name was common for boys and girls: Avery.
The shortest name? With two letters, it was baby boy Bo. A dozen boys and girls had first names with only three letters: Cam, Eli, Ian, Jed, Joe, Rex and Mac, and Ava, Emi, Joy, Kay and Mia.
With that, the Stork rests.
27 years of names
The most popular names in the 27 years of the Tribune Stork Report, at mid-year:
2019: Carson and Ava.
2018: Henry and Eleanor
2017: Jackson and Riley
2016: Jackson and Olivia
2015: Jace and Evelyn.
2014: Owen and Hailey.
2013: Carter and Zoey.
2012: Kaden and Sophia.
2011: Aiden and Hailey.
2010: Connor and Elizabeth.
2009: Logan and Hailey.
2008: Aiden. Emma and Samantha (tied).
2007: Landon and Grace.
2006: Ian and Hailey.
2005: Logan and Emma.
2004: Kaden and Hailey.
2003: Ethan. Emma, Emily, Madison and Taylor (tie).
2002: Dylan and Madison.
2001: Dylan and Madeline.
2000: Jonathan and Hannah.
1999: Austin and Hannah.
1998: Austin and Hannah.
1997: Jacob and Taylor.
1996: Matthew and Samantha.
1995: Jacob and Ashley.
1994: Jacob and Sarah.
1993: James. Ashley and Jessica (tie).