Autumn Russell named 2022 DYW of Moscow on Saturday

MOSCOW — Autumn Russell, of Moscow, was named Distinguished Young Woman of Moscow on Saturday and was awarded $2,150 in scholarships during the program, which was held at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
Russell, a junior at Moscow High School, was one of five participants at the program. She won awards in four of the five judged categories: Self Expression, Talent, Scholastic and Interview. She will represent Moscow at the 2022 Idaho DYW program in Idaho Falls in October.
First alternate was Marilla Story, a junior at Logos School. Story won $1,000 in scholarships. She earned an Interview award and the Emmie Law Spirit of DYW award, voted on by the participants.
Other award winners were Logos juniors Emma Handel and Hazel Rheingans, who earned awards in the Fitness and Scholastic categories respectively.