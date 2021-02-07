Autumn Russell named 2022 DYW of Moscow on Saturday

Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning then periods of showers later in the day. High around 45F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some rain or snow showers in the evening. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.