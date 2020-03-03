A Clarkston man was shocked with a stun gun by police so he would give up a plastic bag of methamphetamine that he allegedly held in his mouth and was trying to swallow while he was being searched before booking at the Nez Perce County Jail.
Michael M. Pierce, 27, was hit with a stunning device when he attempted to swallow what was described as “a large plastic bindle” of methamphetamine. Pierce allegedly spit out the bindle of methamphetamine once he was stunned, court records said.
Pierce was arrested in a traffic stop Saturday night for parking in the roadway and being in the left lane on Albright Grade Road. Courtney M. Mount, 30, also of Clarkston, a passenger in the car, was also arrested for possession of heroin and attempted introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility.
Police allege they found heroin and methamphetamine, Narcan, an anti-opioid overdose medicine, and drug paraphernalia during the bust, as well as a safe welded into the trunk of the car holding $300. Pierce told officers he was borrowing the car, court records said.
Pierce was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and attempted introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility, both felonies. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison on the drug trafficking charge and a $25,000 fine, and up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the attempted introduction of contraband into a jail charge.
Mount was charged with possession of heroin and attempted introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility when police allegedly found heroin while Mount was being booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
Mount faces up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine if she is convicted of possession of heroin, and she faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine if she is convicted on the attempted introduction of contraband into a jail charge.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set bond at $10,000 for Pierce and $5,000 for Mount.
Ramalingam set preliminary hearings for both March 11.