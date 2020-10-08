Authorities searching for fugitive between Pomeroy, Clarkston

POMEROY — Garfield and Asotin county law enforcement agencies are searching for a fugitive who fled on foot after being stopped on U.S. Highway 12 between Pomeroy and Clarkston.
Garfield County Sheriff Drew Hyer said Michael Coronado, 47, was last seen near the bottom of Alpowa Grade at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Coronado, who identified himself with a false name, is wanted on outstanding warrants in Umatilla, Ore.
Coronado was wearing a white baseball cap, white shirt with dark blue sleeves, jeans and one shoe. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.
Hyer said it is unknown if Coronado has any weapons, but he has a history of violence, including assault, resisting arrest and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He is reportedly wanted on felony probation violations.
On Wednesday, Garfield County deputies were assisted by Asotin County, the Washington State Patrol and a K9 unit from Walla Walla. In addition, Life Flight crews flew over the area to help with the search, Hyer said.
Anyone who sees Coronado is encouraged to call 911 or the Whitcom Regional Dispatch Center at (509) 758-2331. Authorities said the public should not approach him.