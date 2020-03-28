KOOSKIA — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a break-in and burglary at Tom Cat Sporting Goods, at 618 E. Business Highway 12, in Kooskia.
According to a news release Friday from the sheriff’s office, the owners of the business reported on March 15 that the store’s door was open, the door jamb was broken and the dead bolt appeared to be missing. Three firearms were confirmed to be missing.
Video footage showed that at 12:03 a.m. that day, a person kicked in the door. Two people who appeared to be wearing face masks entered and then exited a few moments later with pistols in their hands.
The owners are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the suspects. In addition, the National Shooting Sports Foundation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a combined $2,500 reward.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 983-1100.