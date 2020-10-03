A Lewiston man is charged with rape and three other felonies after Lewiston police say he let himself into a woman’s residence and raped her before she could grab a handgun from under a pillow and force him to leave Thursday.
Landon M. Ristau, 25, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Friday afternoon where Judge Sunil Ramalingam set bond at $100,000. Ramalingam kept a $10,000 Ada County arrest warrant bond for grand theft in place, as well.
Lewiston police allege Ristau first asked the woman for keys to a laundry room and made her stand outside and talk to him around noon Thursday. Ristau bragged about having a warrant out for his arrest in Ada County, but if the woman tried to speak during the conversation, he would tell her to shut up. The woman ended the conversation because of his rude behavior and left the laundry room key on a table, court documents said.
Ristau came back to her residence at 3 p.m., let himself in and sat on her couch and made sexual advances toward her, court records said. The woman told him she was not interested. Ristau told the woman he could get her drugs. The woman told him she was not interested in drugs. Ristau asked for $25. The woman told Ristau she would give him $25 tomorrow if he left, which he did, court records said.
At about 5 p.m. Thursday, Ristau came back to her residence, let himself in and walked into her bedroom, told her they were going to watch a movie, took his pants off and forced himself on her, according to court records. The woman believed he was going to kill her during the rape and eventually she was able to get close enough to a handgun she keeps under a pillow. She pointed the gun at Ristau’s head and told him to leave her alone. “Landon jumped off of her and scrambled to grab his clothing,” court documents said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for rape is life imprisonment and a $50,000 fine. There is a minimum sentence, if convicted of rape in Idaho, of one year in prison.
Ristau is also charged with forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object, felony aggravated battery and burglary.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object is life imprisonment and a $50,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony aggravated battery is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for burglary is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for Oct. 14.
