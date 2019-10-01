Local firefighters are hoping the public can provide information on three suspicious Whitman County wildfires that burned hundreds of acres.
Whitman County District 14 Fire Chief Jon Dahmen said volunteer firefighters responded to the fires around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Wawawai Canyon area near Colton.
He said two fires were started near milepost 11 of Wawawai Road. Those fires grew together into one large fire while being aided by the wind.
Another fire occurred next to Wawawai County Park. In total, Dahmen estimates the fires burned around 200 acres, but the damage has not been officially mapped.
“This was our major fire of the year, so far,” he said.
The fires did not threaten any structures and there were no injuries. Dahmen said several campers at the county park were evacuated.
Dahmen said about 50 firefighters from Whitman County Fire Districts 14, 12, 4 and 11 responded to the blaze. The firefighters were able to contain the flames around midnight.
He said there were several signs that make the fires suspicious.
There were no lightning strikes, nor does it appear there were any problems with power lines in the area, he said.
“It was too cold, really, I think, for a small spark off a chain or cigarette,” Dahmen said.
Dahmen said he is hoping that anyone with information will report it to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
He said the fire has not been investigated yet, as the local fire investigator from Pullman was out of town.
Dahmen said this wildfire season has been unusually quiet compared to recent years. The Wawawai Canyon area, next to the Snake River, is often a hot spot for fires.
The Daily News reported six blazes near the Snake River in the summer of 2018. Several of them were labeled suspicious. In July 2018, firefighters from all districts in the county fought a 400-acre blaze near the Snake River.
Fire assistance grant
Whitman County Fire District 14 firefighters received some good news recently in the form of an approximately $170,000 grant from FEMA.
Dahmen said the Assistance to Firefighters grant will allow his fire district to purchase 20 airpacks for firefighters, as well as 10 sets of turnout gear. Dahmen said turnout gear includes the coats, pants, helmets, boots and gloves firefighters need to do their jobs.
Dahmen said the district waited three years to receive this grant.
Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.