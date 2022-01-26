GRANGEVILLE — An Elk City man wanted on felony warrants from Malheur County, Ore., and Ada County was arrested by Idaho County Sheriff’s deputies Monday after eluding them for four hours.
James P. Burns, 42, was stopped by deputies in the Elk City area during a routine traffic check for driving on the wrong side of the road. Burns allegedly gave deputies a fictitious name then took off running on foot, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Several deputies along with K9s Mic and Nation tracked Burns through two to three feet of snow for about four hours before locating him hiding under a tree just after dark. Burns was taken into custody without incident, the news release said.
Because of the cold weather and the length of time he was hiding, Burns was checked out by medical personnel before being transported to the Idaho County jail. He was booked into the jail on a felony warrant from Malheur County for first-degree invasion of personal privacy and a warrant from Ada County for probation violation. Burns also has warrants from Gem and Canyon counties that will be served when he is returned to Ada County, the news release said.