ALBION — An Albion woman was arrested Saturday morning on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said.
Dana Dahl, 46, was arrested by Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies after a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 300 block of North D Street in Albion, Myers said.
During the search, deputies allegedly found several individually packed baggies of methamphetamine, scales, new packaging material and $2,600. The money and narcotics were seized by the sheriff’s deputies, Myers said.
Dahl will have her first court appearance in the case by video conference today, Myers said.