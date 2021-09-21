The Rev. Mark Hicks is scheduled to speak about his book, “Non-Toxic Masculinity,” during a free event open to the public at 6 p.m. Friday at the Pentecostal Church of God in Clarkston.
Hicks will discuss “his mistakes and how to fight toxic masculinity with Godly principles,” according to a news release about the event. The book is helpful to men or women mentoring a young man or family, according to a news release.
Hicks is a retired pastor who recently moved to Kamiah with his wife, Jeanette. They will both attend the gathering, and a light dinner will be served at 5 p.m. before the program begins.
The church is located at 1355 Elm St. in Clarkston.