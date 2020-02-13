PULLMAN — The Washington State Auditor’s Office found that Washington State University employees were responsible for the misappropriation of thousands of dollars between August 2014 and February 2019.
In a report published Monday, the auditor’s office wrote that the university initiated an investigation into four cases of employees misreporting time worked and leave of absence used, which totaled $12,238.55.
The Dean of the College of Nursing did not properly report leave of absence multiple times between April 2016 and June 2018, according to the report. Joyce Griffin-Sobel served as dean from 2016 to 2019. The case was referred to WSU Human Resources Services and her leave balance was decreased by 72 hours.
The final WSU report stated that the leave not reported is considered questionable, not misappropriation.
Two WSU School of Music employees were overpaid by a total of $2,895.61 between August 2014 and February 2018 by claiming hours not worked. The money for one employee was recovered and the other employee is paying back the loss on a payment plan.
An employee with the College of Veterinary Medicine was overpaid by $6,448.56 between November 2017 and November 2018 by claiming hours not worked. The employee was fired for abandonment of post Dec. 29, 2018.
A University Advancement employee, who was overpaid by $2,894.38 between March 2018 and February 2019 for claiming hours not worked, resigned from WSU.
The auditor’s office recommends WSU strengthen its oversight and monitoring of the reporting and use of leave balances.
WSU responded, saying it agreed with the recommendations and that it “will continue its ongoing efforts to seek restitution from the employees identified in these investigations.”