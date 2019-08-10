CHEHALIS, Wash. — A federal auditor says Washington’s maximum-security lock-up for juvenile offenders has sub-standard staffing levels.
Local news media reported this creates dangerous conditions for both workers and the young offenders housed there.
The Green Hill School, in Chehalis, is “out of compliance on most shifts” and this “makes the facility highly vulnerable for sexual abuse incidents” and other safety problems, according to a U.S. Department of Justice auditor.
The audit confirms a February report by news media investigators that revealed 478 assaults were recorded at Green Hill, according to documents from the Washington Department of Social and Health Services.