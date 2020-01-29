BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever gave their budget presentations to the Idaho Legislature’s joint budget committee Tuesday.
Wasden noted that his office recovered $41 million in fines, penalties and court awards for the state last year, or about 60 percent more than it received in state funding.
Gov. Brad Little is recommending a $574,300, or 2.4 percent, increase for the attorney general’s budget for fiscal 2021. Wasden requested a $1.3 million, or 5.3 percent, increase over the current year.
Most of the difference stems from a sharp reduction in projected benefits costs. Wasden also withdrew a request for another deputy attorney at the Department of Health and Welfare, saying the position could be covered through other savings.
The governor’s budget recommendation includes four new deputy attorneys at the Department of Labor, Idaho Transpor-tation Department, Department of Correction and in Wasden’s civil litigation division.
The Department of Fish and Game, by contrast, could lose 16 information technology employees, as part of an ongoing reorganization of the state IT services.
The department receives no state general fund support. Its $127.5 million 2020 budget is split roughly 50-50 between dedicated funds — such as hunting and fishing license fees and big game tags — and federal funds.
Schriever said the agency’s top priority is expanding access for Idaho sportsmen. He noted that agreements were signed with various “corporate timber companies” this year which secured access for recreational hunting and fishing to more than 900,000 acres.
“These are remarkable outcomes,” he said — particularly when combined with a 2018 agreement with the Idaho Department of Lands, which assured access to more than 2.3 million acres of state lands.
Little is recommending a $123.6 million budget for the agency in fiscal ’21, a $3.9 million, 3 percent reduction over the current year.
The difference stems from the removal of $16.7 million in one-time expenditures, plus the addition of $6.5 million in new projects, $5.3 million in replacement items and $875,000 in employee raises.
The new project list includes $408,000 to conduct research and estimate the size of Idaho’s wolf population; $329,000 for the state pheasant stocking program; $1.08 million for mine waste remediation in the Coeur d’Alene River Wildlife Management Area; and $330,000 for three equipment storage buildings, including one at the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area and another in the Clearwater Region.
The budget committee will start setting agency budgets in mid-February.
