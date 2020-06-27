People watch as smoke wafts up from the roof of a house on the 1900 block of Golfview Drive as firefighters respond to a structure fire on Friday afternoon in Clarkston. An initial investigation showed than an attic fan started the fire, which extended into rafters and insulation in the attic. Asotin County and Clarkston fire crews responded and put out the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
