For Charmaine Allen, her daughter and granddaughters, the pro-choice rally in Lewiston became a family event representing three generations.
Allen’s granddaughters attended the event Saturday in front of the Nez Perce County Courthouse, displaying homemade signs to cars driving by, cheering and shouting. One of those granddaughters, Athena Leonard of Lewiston, said she wanted to come to the rally to speak up for women’s rights and reproductive rights.
“It hits close to home,” she said, because some people in her family had children young. “They at least had the option to make that choice for themselves.”
She said she’s excited to see more pro-choice rallies in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, although she was a little hesitant to attend the rally because of the potential for negative backlash.
“You only live once,” Athena Leonard said. “You might as well stand up for what you believe. Considering the other risks, it’s worth it.”
However, Athena Leonard didn’t need to be worried: Most of the drivers on the road gave honks of support, waves, cheers and thumbs up. That response also surprised the two granddaughters from Seattle.
Jessie Gorman noted the turnout of about 50 people. Her sister, Hailey, said the experience in Lewiston versus Seattle was different but still positive.
“It’s really cool that there are neighbors in the same community,” Hailey Gorman said. In Seattle, thousands of people protest, “so you only recognize the other people who came with you,” she said.
Mieke Leonard, of Lewiston, is the second generation — Allen’s daughter and mother of Naomi and Athena Leonard. She said her daughters were always taught, their body, their choice.
“This is no different with someone coming to take their choice away,” she said. “This is the tip of the iceberg.”
She said that some of her daughters wanted to “walk the walk” and attend the rally, turning it into a family event. However, she noted there are other ways to speak up.
“For me, it’s get involved — vote,” Mieke Leonard said.
Allen, of Lewiston, said she was part of the women’s rights and civil rights movement in the ‘70s and protested the Vietnam War. The younger generation has always had access to abortion and birth control, she said, so they haven’t had to deal with these issues before or understand what it’s like to not have access to it. It’s why she wanted to attend the rally, which was also part of her birthday celebration.
“Stand up, don’t shut up or you will be shut up,” Allen said, offering her advice to the current generation.
The event was organized by Deena Heath and Carol Fletcher, who were both wearing shirts featuring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They are part of the Idaho and Washington Democratic Women and wanted to do more activism. They notified various groups and friends about the event.
“The people we did invite spread the word,” Fletcher said.
Heath and Fletcher got permission from the Nez Perce County Commissioners and notified Lewiston police. Other than a few unpleasant hand gestures, there were no incidents.
“I told them to blow kisses at anyone who gives them the finger,” Heath said.
They chose to do it this weekend because Friday was when Idaho’s trigger law banning abortion went into effect, even though the law has been halted by the courts. A federal judge blocked the ban after the Justice Department sued the state, arguing the law would prevent doctors from performing abortions for women facing medical emergencies which is a violation of federal law.
“Physicians are up in arms too about restrictions,” Heath said.
Garrett Mockler works in the health care profession and said he believes that women should have a choice over their body and he was concerned for medical reasons.
“The laws (in Idaho) are extremely restrictive, I think it’s really unfair to women,” Mockler said. He said the abortion ban in Idaho makes providing health care more difficult to not only provide services but give advice on where to go.