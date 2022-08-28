For Charmaine Allen, her daughter and granddaughters, the pro-choice rally in Lewiston became a family event representing three generations.

Allen’s granddaughters attended the event Saturday in front of the Nez Perce County Courthouse, displaying homemade signs to cars driving by, cheering and shouting. One of those granddaughters, Athena Leonard of Lewiston, said she wanted to come to the rally to speak up for women’s rights and reproductive rights.

Tags

Recommended for you