The Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., is closed but offers curbside delivery, as well as computer and meeting room access by appointment only. Face masks are required.
Library card holders may request materials for pickup at the Fifth Street entrance from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Items may be placed on hold through a library account at www.valnet.org, by calling the library at (208) 798-2525 or by email at library@cityoflewiston.org. Library card holders will be notified when their items are ready. Patrons will need to call or ring the doorbell at the Fifth Street entrance to let staff know they are ready to pick up their materials. Patrons unable to leave their homes may contact the library at (208) 798-2506 to see about enrolling in homebound services.
Baby Stretch Storytime is on Facebook at 11 a.m. every Wednesday.
The Charming Chapters Genre Quest program’s December genre is Fairy Tales and Mythology.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
———
All three branches of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St. and 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed. Curbside service will be offered at the downtown branch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. To request items for pickup, patrons may use their Valnet account, email a list to yourlibrary@aclib.org or call (509) 758-5454. It may take as many as four hours for staff to process requests. Patrons will be notified when their items are ready for pickup, and should call the library upon arrival. Requested items will be placed in a bag on a table outside the community room window. The bag will be marked with an abbreviation of the patron’s last and first names.
Online Explore & Learn for grades first though sixth will take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays for the rest of 2020. All videos will be posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
Those interested in more information can visit asotincountylibrary.org.
———
The Latah County Library District resumed regular hours of operation, and a limited number of patrons will be allowed at one time. Branch libraries may have different occupancy limits, and there is a limit of 15 minutes per visit. Patrons of the Moscow branch are required to wear a mask, and children must be accompanied by an adult. A limited number of computers are available for 30-minute sessions, one person per computer, no appointment necessary. Checkout will be contact-free. Holds may be placed on library district items.
The Moscow Public Library offers curbside pickup by appointment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Patrons must pick up their holds at the corner of Jefferson and Second streets, where they can ring the bell at the blue door and pick up their hold items at their specified appointment time. Patrons who are unable to come to the door can call (208) 874-7476 for carside delivery.
The Moscow branch will also host a drive-through Santa Stop from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday. Santa and his helpers will remain on the sidewalk in front of the library and deliver drive-through treats. Participants must remain in their vehicles; no foot traffic is allowed.
Curbside holds will be available on a more limited basis with in-person self-serve holds being offered inside the Moscow library. Patrons are urged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines during their visit. Free reusable cloth masks for children and adults are available at the door if needed.
Children may drop off a letter to Santa using the mailbox at the circulation desks at the Bovill, Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta, Moscow and Troy branches. No postage is required. Letters should include the sender’s first name and last initial. To find out when children may pick up their reply from Santa, watch the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/latahlibrary. More information is available by contacting Stacie Echanove at staciee@latahlibrary.org.
The Bovill, Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta, Potlatch and Troy libraries are pickup locations for Coats 4 Kids, with outerwear in various sizes available for free. Patrons can check their local branch for pickup hours.
More information is available by visiting www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
OROFINO — The Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is currently closed to the general public because of COVID-19. However, curbside service and weekly craft kits for kids are available.
Senior-only hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday. Computers are available by appointment from 12:30-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
———
The eight branches of the Prairie River Library District have differing procedures; patrons can call the individual branches for details. The number of people at a time within each library may be limited, surfaces are frequently being sanitized throughout the day, and social distancing and masks are required upon entering. Free masks are available. Contactless curbside pickup is offered, computer sessions may be scheduled by phone, Wi-Fi access is available from outside the library buildings, and digital story times and crafts will be posted online.
The Kamiah Library’s, 505 Main St., take-home bag for December has a hygge theme. The Danish concept encompasses a feeling of cozy contentment and well-being through enjoying the simple things in life. The activity bag will include some cozy winter activities. Bags for all ages are made by request as needed, so patrons should call (208) 935-0428 or email kamiah.library@prld.org. The Kamiah Library does not require appointments to browse in person, but all persons entering the building must wear a mask and use hand sanitizer. Curbside service is still available
The Kooskia Library, 026 S. Main St., is offering winter craft bags from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday throughout December. Patrons are asked to call ahead, as supplies are limited.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
———
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., offers contactless curbside service from 1-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Patrons may place requests on titles using the online catalog or contact staff for guided assistance. Bicyclists and motorists are asked to park in a marked stall by the north entrance near the outdoor patio and call (509) 334-3595. They should open their trunk, tailgate or bicycle bag in advance so items can be deposited without contact. Pedestrians or patrons without a cellphone can call from home to schedule a pickup time. Staff and recipients of curbside service must maintain a 6-foot distance at all times. If necessary, bagged items will be placed in a wagon next to the curb for patrons to retrieve once staff has vacated the area. Patrons are urged to use face coverings during delivery.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
———
The Colfax Branch, 102 S. Main St., increased hours to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. Curbside service continues to be available during these hours by request. Browsing and computer time limits have been extended to 30 minutes at all locations to better serve patrons. Safety measures remain in place to comply with state guidelines, and patrons are reminded to wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards. Limited in-person programming is also now available at some branches, including story times and book clubs.
“The Vote: 100 Years,” an acrylic collage exhibit by Colfax artist Nancy Rothwell, is showing at the Libey Gallery. The show runs through January 2021.
Patrons can cast their vote for the 2020 Festival of Trees “People’s Choice” on Whitman County Library Facebook page or visit www.whitco.lib.wa.us, Dec. 1-19. The winner and prize will be announced Dec. 22 via social media. The trees can be viewed in The Center windows adjacent to the library.
Storytime with Santa & Mrs. Claus will take place via Zoom at 7 p.m. Dec. 17. Registration is available by contacting sheri@whitco.lib.wa.us or the Colfax Library at (509) 397-4366 with participating children’s names and email address for login information.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.