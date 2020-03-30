The Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., is closed to the public at this time in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is instead instituting curbside pickup. Patrons can request books via their Valnet account or by phone.
More information is available at lewistonlibrary.org.
———
Both branches of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St. and 2036 Fourth Ave., are closed to the public at this time and are instead instituting curbside pickup. Bookdrops are also closed; patrons are asked to keep materials until the April 30th due date. Late fees have been put on hold.
More information is available at asotincountylibrary.org.
———
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Centennial Library, 215 W. North St., is closed to the public. Curbside pickup for circulation items is available. Wi-Fi access continues to be available in parking areas surrounding the library.
More information is available at grangeville.us/grangeville-centennial-library.
———
All Latah County Library District locations are closed until further notice. Staff will continue to work. Curbside pickup is also canceled. Area residents are encouraged to use their library cards to access the library’s free digital resources at latahlibrary.org, including but not limited to downloadable e-books and audiobooks, magazines, streaming movies and online courses. Online registration for free library cards is available at valnet.org. Storytimes for children will be provided via the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/latahlibrary.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is closed to the public, and curbside pickup has been canceled. The library staff requests patrons returning items bring them to the front of the library and place them in the appropriately labeled box during daytime hours only. All due dates on previously and currently borrowed items have been automatically extended until April 30. Patrons should not return items if they or anyone in their household have recently been or are currently ill.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
———
All Prairie River Library District locations are closed until further notice. Curbside pickup has been canceled. Holds will be kept waiting until the service is rescheduled or the library re-opens. Patrons do not need to return materials for the time being. No overdue charges will be enforced during the closure.
More information is available at www.prld.org/calendar.html.
———
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library no longer has staff members working onsite. The library has suspended home book delivery service and moved exclusively to online and remote services. All material due dates will be extended until the library re-opens, and no overdue fines will be charged. The library asks patrons to keep their borrowed items with them until the library re-opens.
To open a new library account or for urgent library needs or questions, patrons can contact library director Joanna Bailey at (509) 338-3252 or jbailey@neill-lib.org.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
———
Whitman County Libraries are not accepting requests for materials. All nonessential staff members are staying home in compliance with the governor’s stay-at-home order.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.