Baby Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Lewiston Public Library, 411 D St. Family Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
More information is available by visiting lewistonlibrary.org.
True Story: A Nonfiction Book Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., in Clarkston. This month’s book is “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer,” by Michelle McNamara.
A creative writing workshop with author Paula Coomer is from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Writers of all skill levels are welcome. Coomer will also present her book “Somebody Should Have Scolded the Girl” at 6 p.m. Oct. 22.
More information is available at asotincountylibrary.org.
ALBION — Early Learning Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. It is a free program with songs, activities, stories and crafts for children 5 and younger and their parents/caregivers.
The library will hold a crafting night at 5 p.m. Thursday. Patrons are invited to bring any personal project they may be working on.
More information is available at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us/.
COLFAX — Knitting Group meets every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m in the meeting room. All levels of knitters and crocheters, including beginners, are welcome.
Early Learning Storytime takes place from 10:10-11:30 a.m.
As part of the Science on the Palouse series, Dr. Jane Lucas of the University of Idaho will discuss “Ecosystem Health in the Age of Antibiotics” at 6 p.m. today at The Center at the library. The presentation will explore how naturally ocurring and anthropologically introduced antibiotics shape soil ecosystems and the functions they perform.
More information is available online at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
COLTON — The Colton Library hosts storytime for children 5 and younger every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
More information is available at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont Library offers storytime for preschool children at 9 a.m. every Friday.
Game and Craft Day, for all ages, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
CULDESAC — The Culdesac Library holds adult coloring sessions every Thursday at 2 p.m.
On Thursdays at 3:30 p.m., the library holds free screenings of movies for children.
ENDICOTT — The library will offer storytime for kids ages 6 and younger at 10 a.m. every Friday.
More information available is at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
GARFIELD — Young architects ages 8 and older are invited to build their dream homes with Roominate Village kits. The hands-on STEM activity will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Garfield Library.
More information available is online at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
GENESEE — University of Idaho Extension Educator Iris Mayes will present “Composting for Soil Health” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 as part of the Gardening Series at Genesee Community Library. Attendees will learn about composting and how to utilize worms in composting.
More information available is at https://www.latahlibrary.org/.
JULIAETTA — Every Monday from noon to 2 p.m., the Juliaetta Library hosts games of Pinochle. No experience is necessary, and all players are welcome.
Storytime for preschoolers takes place every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
More information is available at https://www.latahlibrary.org.
KAMIAH — Storytime for preschoolers is every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
The book for October’s Book Club is Zora Neale Hurston’s “Their Eyes Were Watching God.” The meeting is set for 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Library offers Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults from 1-5 p.m.
Lego in the Library, for all ages, takes place every Friday from 3:30-6 p.m.
MOSCOW — Baby Storytime takes place every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Storytime for preschoolers is at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and Oct. 24.
More information is available at https://www.latahlibrary.org.
NEZPERCE — The Nezperce Library will hold a cat-themed storytime at noon Friday.
More information is available online at http://www.prld.org/calendar.html.
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library will be closed today for Columbus Day.
The library holds storytime at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Friday.
Book Club will meet Oct. 23 to discuss “A Woman of Importance,” by Sonja Purnell.
More information is available at https://orofinolibrary.com.
PULLMAN — Mother Goose Time is held every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
Good Yarns Knit & Crochet Group, for all skill levels, meets from 1-2:30 p.m. on Fridays.
Sew Happy! Hand & Machine Sewing Club, for all skill levels, meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m.
A Brown Bag Discussion with Jeff Guyette of the Community Action Center and Nathan Weller of the Poverty Awareness Task Force will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Patrons are invited to bring a lunch, and Guyette and Weller will provide information about local homelessness, housing and the warming shelter.
More information is is available at neill-lib.org.
UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Library offers Early Learning Storytime at 10:30 a.m. every Friday for children 5 and younger.
Bingo & Pie, for all ages, will be held at the library from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 30.
More information is available at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time is every Tuesday from 1-2 p.m.
Story Time takes place at 4:30 p.m. every Thursday.