Twin Rivers Genealogy Society volunteers will be available at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., from 1-3 p.m. weekdays in the Local History Room to aid patrons in researching their ancestry.
Voter registration materials for Idaho and Washington for the Nov. 3 election are available at the library, supplied by the League of Women Voters.
The library is introducing a new reading incentive program called Charming Chapters Genre Quest. From October to May the library will feature a new genre each month. Participants will check out a book in the genre of the month, read it, return it and collect a Charming Chapters Genre Charm. All ages are welcome to participate. October’s genre is horror, paranormal or fantasy.
More information can be found at www.lewistonlibrary.org.
The Heights and Asotin branches of the Asotin County Library, 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed. The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m Monday through Friday for grab-n-go browsing. Visitors are asked to limit their visit to 15 minutes. Face masks are required, and social distancing is being observed. A limited number of computers are available by appointment. In addition, laptops are available for parking lot use during the library’s open hours. Patrons may also check out mobile hotspots for access to high-speed internet. The library continues to offer curbside service from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Online Explore & Learn for grades 1-6 will take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays for the rest of 2020. All videos will be posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
The library offers 30-minute one-on-one tech help appointments from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays with Gregory Raye. Sessions are held via Zoom or by phone. For more information or to make an appointment, patrons can call (509) 758-5454 .
For more information visit www.asotincountylibrary.org.
The Latah County Library District resumed regular hours of operation, and a limited number of patrons will be allowed at one time. Branch libraries may have different occupancy limits, and there is a limit of 15 minutes per visit. Patrons of the Moscow branch are required to wear a mask. Children must be accompanied by an adult. A limited number of computers are available for 30-minute sessions, one person per computer, no appointment necessary. Checkout will be contact-free. Holds may be placed on library district items, and curbside holds will be available on a more limited basis with in-person self-serve holds being offered inside the Moscow library. Book drops at all branches are open. Returned materials will be temporarily quarantined. Patrons are urged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines during their visit. Free reusable cloth masks for children and adults are available at the door if needed. Staff members are required to wear masks, and sanitation protocols are being utilized for patron and staff safety.
More information is available by visiting www.latahlibrary.org/.
OROFINO — The Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Curbside service is available and a computer is open for patrons with appointments. Masks are required. Patrons may place holds via their online account or by contacting the library at (208) 476-3411.
Valnet courier service has resumed and patrons can now request and receive books from any of the Valnet libraries. Wi-Fi is available 24/7 outside the building.
The children’s weekly crafts continue with Signs of Fall themed crafts. All the necessary materials needed are included. There is a suggested book list and a monthly “things to do calendar” in the packet.
More information is available at www.orofinolibrary.com.
The eight branches of the Prairie River Library District have differing procedures; patrons can call the individual branches for details. The number of people at a time within each library may be limited, surfaces are frequently being sanitized throughout the day, and social distancing and masks are required upon entering. Free masks are available. Contactless curbside pickup is offered, computer sessions may be scheduled by phone, Wi-Fi access is available from outside the library buildings, and digital story times and crafts will be posted online.
More information is available at www.prld.org/calendar.html.
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., offers contactless curbside service from 1-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Patrons may place requests on titles using the online catalog or contact staff for guided assistance. Bicyclists and motorists are asked to park in a marked stall by the north entrance near the outdoor patio and call (509) 334-3595. They should open their trunk, tailgate or bicycle bag in advance so items can be deposited without contact. Pedestrians or patrons without a cellphone can call from home to schedule a pickup time. Staff and recipients of curbside service must maintain a 6-foot distance at all times. If necessary, bagged items will be placed in a wagon next to the curb for patrons to retrieve once staff has vacated the area. Patrons are urged to use face coverings during delivery.
More information is available at www.neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Libraries are expanding services to meet demand. The Colfax Branch, 102 S. Main St., is increasing hours to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. Curbside service will continue to be available during these hours by request. The Albion Branch, 310 N. F St., is temporarily closed for renovations, but curbside service and direct mailing are available. All other branches are operating on normal hours.
Browsing and computer time limits have been extended to 30 minutes at all locations to better serve patrons. Safety measures remain in place to comply with state guidelines and patrons are reminded to wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards. Limited in-person programming is also available at some branches, including story times and book clubs.
Whitman County Library, Humanities Washington and Jennings Elementary School are partnering on a free program called Prime Time Family Reading. This platform helps kids become stronger readers as a way for families to support and nurture their child’s learning. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Time will run online weekly at 6-7 p.m. beginning Thursday and ending Nov. 19. The program is designed for families with children aged 6-10. Each family will receive free books to keep along with other incentives. Space is limited. Those interested can contact Sheri by Tuesday at the Colfax Library (509) 397-4366 for registration details
Virtual Trivia Night will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the Whitman County Library’s Facebook page.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.