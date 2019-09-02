Baby Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the Lewiston City Library. Family Story Time takes place at 10:30 a.m. Fridays.
The Saturday Sleuths Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 to discuss “The Witch Elm” by Tanya French in the Community Room on the second floor.
For more information, visit lewistonlibrary.org.
The downtown branch of the Asotin County Library will be offering free Microsoft Word classes at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday starting this week and ending Oct. 3.
True Story: A Nonfiction Book Club meets at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18. The club meets on the third Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the downtown branch. This month the group will discuss “Jefferson’s Pillow: the Founding Fathers and the Dilemma of Black Patriotism” by Roger Wilkins.
For more information, visit asotincountylibrary.org.
ALBION — September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Anyone who signs up for a new library card at any of the Whitman County branches will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift certificate to a local Friends of the Library-sponsored business.
The library hosts fire-side chats at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Early Learning Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. It is a free program for children age 4 and younger and their parents/caregivers. There will be songs, activities, stories and crafts.
More information is available online at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
COLFAX — Knitting Group meets from 1 to 3 p.m Tuesday in the meeting room of the Colfax Library. All levels of knitters and crocheters, including beginners, are welcome.
At 6 p.m. Sept. 9, the Colfax Library will host a lecture titled “The Hidden Cocktail Threatening Lake Coeur d’Alene” as part of its “Science on the Palouse” series. Rebecca Stevens, restoration and hazardous waste program Manager for the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, will discuss the past, present and future of one of northern Idaho’s glacial lakes.
More information is available online at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
COLTON — Starting Sept. 9, every Monday at 10:30 a.m. the Colton Library will have storytime for children age 4 and younger.
More information is available online at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
CRAIGMONT — All branches of the Prairie River Library District will be closed on Labor Day.
The Craigmont Library offers storytime for preschool children at 9 a.m. Fridays.
An open house to thank the contractors, volunteers and community members for the new library building will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 13.
More information is available online at http://www.prld.org/calendar.html.
CULDESAC — The Colton Library offers a variety of activities for kids, teens and adults from 11 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays.
ENDICOTT — The Endicott Library will have storytime for kids ages 6 and younger at 10 a.m. Fridays.
At 7 p.m. Sept. 9 the library will host a bingo night for tweens and teens, ages 10 to 18.
More information is available online at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
GARFIELD — The Garfield Library will be hosting a STEM-based storytime at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday and Sept. 11.
More information available is online at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
JULIAETTA — Every Monday from noon to 2 p.m. the Juliaetta Library hosts games of Pinochle.
More information is available online at www.latahlibrary.org.
KAMIAH — Open Minds Open Books will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Kamiah Library to discuss gender identity. Books on the next topic, domestic terrorism, will be available to borrow.
Writing Group will meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 17. The theme for this meeting is “beer.”
More information is available online at http://www.prld.org/calendar.html.
KOOSKIA — Every Monday the Kooskia Library hosts Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults held from 1 to 5 p.m.
MOSCOW — Baby Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Moscow Public Library.
At 9 a.m. Saturday the Moscow Public Library have an interactive storytime at the Moscow Farmers Market.
The Afternoon Tea Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17. This month the club will be discussing “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn. The group meets every third Tuesday.
During the month of September, the Moscow Library have its Hello Neighbor: A Family Storytime series from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday. The series is focused on kindness, empathy and being a good neighbor. The program is designed for preschool-aged kids and their guardians.
More information is available online at www.latahlibrary.org.
PULLMAN — Mother Goose Time takes place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays at Neill Public Library.
Good Yarns Knit & Crochet Group meets from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays.
More information is is available online at neill-lib.org.
UNIONTOWN — Starting Friday, the Uniontown Library will hold its Early Learning Storytime. It takes place at 10:30 a.m. and is designed for children younger than 5..
Adult Craft Night will take place at 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
More information available is online at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time takes place from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Winchester Library.
This month’s location for Dutch Oven Dishes from Around the World is Ireland. From 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9 patrons are invited to come to the library to taste Dublin Coddle, a traditional Irish potato, sausage and bacon stew.