Baby Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Lewiston Public Library, 411 D St. Family Story Time takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
More information is available at lewistonlibrary.org.
The Friends of Asotin County Library will be holding a book sale at the downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The downtown branch will offer free Microsoft Word classes at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, through Thursday.
For more information, visit asotincountylibrary.org.
ALBION — Early Learning Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. It is a free program for children younger than 5 and their parents/caregivers that includes songs, activities, stories and crafts.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us/.
COLFAX — The Colfax Library will offer free dinners to families with children ages 6 to 10, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 17, 24, 29 and Nov. 5. Dinner will be provided to the entire family. There will be stories and book discussions.
Knitting Group meets every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m in the meeting room. All levels of knitters and crocheters, including beginners, are welcome.
Early Learning Storytime takes place from 10:10-11:30 a.m.
More information is available online at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
COLTON — Every Monday at 10:30 a.m. the Colton Library hosts storytime for children younger than 5.
More information is available online at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont Library offers storytime for preschool children at 9 a.m. every Friday.
CULDESAC — The Culdesac Library holds adult coloring sessions every Thursday at 2 p.m.
Every Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the library holds free screenings of movies for children.
ENDICOTT — The library hosts storytime for kids ages 6 and younger at 10 a.m. every Friday.
More information available is at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
JULIAETTA — Every Monday from noon to 2 p.m. the Juliaetta Library hosts games of Pinochle. No experience is necessary.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org.
KOOSKIA — Every Monday the Kooskia Library hosts Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults, from 1-5 p.m.
MOSCOW — Baby Storytime takes place every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
More information is available at www.latahlibrary.org.
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library holds Storytime at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Friday.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
PULLMAN — Mother Goose Time is held every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
Good Yarns Knit & Crochet Group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. every Friday. All skill levels are welcome.
Sew Happy Hand & Machine Sewing Club meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m.
More information is is available at neill-lib.org.
UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Library hosts Early Learning Storytime at 10:30 a.m. every Friday for children younger than 5.
More information available is at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time is every Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. More information is available at www.prld.org/calendar.html.