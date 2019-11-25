The Lewiston City Library will be closed Thursday and Friday this week in observation of Thanksgiving.
Baby Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the library, 411 D St. Family Story Time takes place at 10:30 a.m. Fridays.
A Letters to Santa table with supplies and a mailbox will be available in the library from Dec. 1-20.
Coffee & Books will take place from 10-11 a.m. Dec. 6. The book of discussion will be “Fly Girls” by Keith O’Brien.
For more information, visit www.lewistonlibrary.org.
———
Both branches of the Asotin County Library will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
The annual Free Christmas Craft Workshop for children and their families will take place from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Downtown Branch, 417 Sycamore St.
Play & Learn takes place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Downtown Branch, and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Heights Branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. There will be activities, snacks, stories and songs for children and their caregivers.
For more information, visit www.asotincountylibrary.org.
———
ALBION — Early Learning Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. It is a free program for children younger than five and their parents/caregivers. There will be songs, activities, stories and crafts.
More information is available online at www.whitco.lib.wa.us/.
———
COLFAX — Book Club meets today at 5:30 p.m. at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. This month’s book choice is “A Woman is No Man,” by Etaf Rum. December’s book of choice will be “The Blind Side,” by Michael Lewis.
Caregiver Support Group will take place from 2-3 p.m. Dec. 2. The group meets every first and third Mondays of each month in the library’s meeting room.
Early Learning Storytime takes place from 10:10-11:30 a.m.
Libey Gallery at the Colfax Library is now showing a new art exhibit, “Baby Boomers’ Shadow,” by Nancy Rothwell. Through acrylic and watercolor paintings, Rothwell examines the state of the American health care system. The show will run through the month of December.
More information is available online at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
———
COLTON — Every Monday at 10:30 a.m. the Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., hosts storytime for children younger than 5.
More information is available online at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
———
CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main St., offers storytime for preschool children at 9 a.m. every Friday.
———
CULDESAC — The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., holds adult game sessions every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Every Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the library holds free screenings of movies for children.
———
ENDICOTT — The library will be hosting storytime for kids aged 6 and younger at 10 a.m. every Friday.
———
GARFIELD — Storytime takes place at 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday morning at the Garfield Library, 109 Third St.
———
GENESEE — Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Genesee Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave.
More information available is online at www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
JULIAETTA — Every Monday from noon to 2 p.m. the Juliaetta Library, 205 Main St., hosts games of pinochle. No experience necessary, all players welcome.
Storytime for preschoolers takes place every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
More information is available online at www.latahlibrary.org.
———
KAMIAH — The Kamiah Library, 505 Main St., will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
Storytime for preschoolers takes place every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Open Minds Open Books meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m.
———
KOOSKIA — Every Monday the Kooskia Library, 26 Main St., hosts Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults held from 1-5 p.m.
Lego in the Library takes place every Friday from 3:30-6 p.m. All ages are welcome.
———
MOSCOW — Adults and children alike are invited to the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., to celebrate the holiday season with Cocoa, Craft & Cinema at 1 p.m. Dec. 7. There will be crafts, a self-serve hot cocoa bar and a PG-rated holiday movie.
Baby Storytime takes place every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
More information is available online at www.latahlibrary.org.
———
OROFINO — Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
More information is available online at www.orofinolibrary.com.
———
PULLMAN — Mother Goose Time is held every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
This week, though, the library will be closed Thursday and Friday in observation of Thanksgiving.
Good Yarns Knit & Crochet Group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. every Friday. All skill levels welcome and no registration required.
The Hand & Machine Sewing Club meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. All skill levels welcome and no registration required.
The Grand Avenue Book Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the NPL Hecht Room. December’s book of choice is “Stay with Me” by Ayobami Adebayo.
More information is is available online at neill-lib.org.
———
UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St., hosts Early Learning Storytime at 10:30 a.m. every Friday for children younger than 5.
———
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time, join us for coffee and friendship every Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. at the Winchester Library, 314 Nezperce Ave.
Story Time takes place at 2 p.m. every Tuesday.