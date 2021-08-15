Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
The Park Story Times will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Hereth Park, 10 a.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Park and 10 a.m. Fridays at Sunset Park, weather permitting.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for walk-in and curbside service. Computers are available by appointment. Laptops are available for parking lot use during open hours. The Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Asotin branch, 215 Second St., is closed.
The Asotin County Library offers air-conditioned public space and can be used as a place to cool off during heat waves. Individuals may stay as long as needed during the library’s normal hours of operation.
The Summer Reading Program will run through Aug. 31.
“Why Deny Science,” by Michael Goldsby is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. “Understanding Israel,” by Nancy Koppelman will take place at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24. Both talks are part of the Wine and Wisdom series. Zoom invitations can be found on the library’s website.
“Friendly Faces, Interesting Places” videos are posted to Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Activity kits to further explore that week’s topic are available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays outside the main doors.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
Moscow Public Library
The library, 110 S Jefferson St., is offering the Something for YA Teen Subscription Box. Young adult literature enthusiasts can sign up by visiting the library’s website. The deadline to sign up is the last Saturday of each month.
The After School Craft Club, a creative engineering challenge for elementary students, will take place on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The first session will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Space is first come, first served.
More information is available by visiting latahlibrary.org.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
In partnership with the Nez Perce Tribe, the library has installed an Air Quality Program. Patrons can access real-time maps of current fires, air quality and other important information at purpleair.com and fire.airnow.gov.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Prairie River Library District
All branches now require all patrons entering the library to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Comments or concerns about this policy may expressed by emailing headquarters@prld.org.
This year’s free summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” is ongoing at all eight branches. Each branch has different activities and dates planned, so patrons may check with their local branch online or call district headquarters in Lapwai at (208) 843-7254.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Curbside service is still available.
Storytime videos will be posted every Monday morning on the library website.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library
This year’s free summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” is open to all ages and is ongoing.
The district is holding a Picture Your Pet (or Wildlife) Contest. Patrons can enter a photo before Aug. 31 at bit.ly/wclphoto_contest.
Trivia Night takes place live on Whitman County Library’s Facebook Page at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.
The Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., will give out travel-themed Bon Voyage Bags Monday through Aug. 30, while supplies last.
The Libey Gallery at the Colfax Library will show Ken Carper’s photography exhibit, “Spring and Summer in the Palouse,” through the summer.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.