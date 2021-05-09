Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
This month’s Lightning Bolt Learning Kit at the library, 411 D St., is “You Too Can Haiku.” Available while supplies last.
Charming Chapters Genre Quest’s May genre is up to individual readers.
Times and locations of Park Story Times include 11 a.m. Wednesdays at Hereth Park with Ms. Debbie and Ms. Colleen and 2 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Park.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for walk-in and curbside service.
Computers are available by appointment, and laptops are available for parking lot use during open hours.
The Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston, and the Asotin branch, 215 Second St., are closed.
Book Night discussing “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 25. This group meets the fourth Tuesday each month on Zoom to discuss books of the group’s choosing. A form to receive an email invite to the discussion can be found on the library’s website.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
Latah County Library
Whatcha Reading Wednesday will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom. Patrons can email baileyg@latahlibrary.org for the link.
More information is available by visiting latahlibrary.org.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open to the public from 2-5 p.m. weekdays. Senior-only hours are from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays. Computer usage is available by appointment.
Curbside service is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Peck Library
“Picturing Women Inventors,” a Smithsonian poster exhibition, will be on display at the library, 217 N. Main St., through May.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open by appointment at 10 a.m. weekdays for at-risk patrons, and 3-6 p.m. for the general public. Patron can call (509) 334-3595 to schedule an appointment. Curbside service is available from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Storytime videos will be posted every Monday morning on the library website.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Library
All branches will be closed Friday morning for annual all-staff training. Book returns will be open, free public Wi-Fi is available outside every location, and patrons can continue to access the library’s online resources. Branches that will open later that day will have the following revised hours: Colfax 1-6 p.m., Palouse 1-6 p.m. and Uniontown 1-5 p.m.
The Garfield Library, 109 Third St., is offering Draw Cute Animals grab-and-go bags through the month of May. Kits include an instruction sheet, paper, pencil, sharpener, eraser, fine tip pen, online resources and list of physical books to check out from the library.
Patrons can get seeds from the Seed Libraries at select Whitman County locations during regular hours at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., or any time at the back handicap entrance of the Albion Library, 310 N. F St.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.