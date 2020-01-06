Baby Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Family Story Time takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
The library will be holding several Manage Your Devices workshops during the month of January. Patrons can bring in laptops or cellphones for technology assistance at 2 p.m. Jan. 7, 14 and 21.
This week’s Classic Movie Saturday will feature Alfred Hitchcock’s “To Catch a Thief” at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The downtown branch of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., is undergoing renovation, so library services will be moved to the Library Annex next to the branch. The project is expected to last approximately 120 days.
During the renovation, True Story: A Non-fiction Book Club will meet at the Heights Branch at 10:30 a.m., Jan. 17. The book of choice this month is “Outliers: The Story of Success” by Malcolm Gladwell.
Play & Learn takes place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Heights Branch, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston. There will be activities, snacks, stories and songs for children and their caregivers.
ALBION — Early Learning Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. every Wednesday at the Albion Library. It is a free program for children age 4 and younger and their parents/caregivers. There will be songs, activities, stories and crafts.
COLFAX — Early Learning Storytime takes place from 10:10-11:30 a.m. at the Colfax branch of the Whitman County Library.
The Rural Alliance Art Show will be displayed at the Libey Gallery Jan. 7-17 during the library’s open hours. The exhibit showcases the paintings, drawings, pottery, collage and sculpture created by local middle and high school students.
COLTON — Every Monday at 10:30 a.m. the Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., hosts storytime for children age 4 and younger.
Book Club will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, to discuss “The Bend in the River” by Susan Gibbs.
There will be craft time for kids in grades K-6 at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 16.
CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main St., offers storytime for preschool children at 9 a.m. every Friday.
CULDESAC — The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., holds adult game sessions at 11 a.m. every Thursday.
Every Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the library holds free screenings of movies for children.
ENDICOTT — The Endicott Library will be hosting storytime for kids age 6 and younger at 10 a.m. every Friday.
GARFIELD — Storytime takes place at 10:15 a.m. every Wednesday at the Garfield Library, 109 Third St.
GENESEE — Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Genesee Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave.
JULIAETTA — Every Monday from noon to 2 p.m. the Juliaetta Library, 205 Main St., hosts games of pinochle. No experience is necessary and all players are welcome.
Storytime for preschoolers takes place at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
KAMIAH — Storytime for preschoolers takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Kamiah Library.
Open Minds Open Books meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m.
KOOSKIA — The Kooskia Library, 26 Main St., hosts Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults, from 1-5 p.m. Mondays.
Lego in the Library takes place from 3:30-6 p.m Fridays. All ages are welcome.
MOSCOW — Baby Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
Preschool Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
The library will be holding Lil’ Leonardos, a pop-up art program for kids in grades K-5 and their parents, at 2:30 p.m., Friday. Space and supplies are limited to the first 36 participants. Children younger than age 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver. Caregivers must participate alongside their children. Light snacks will be served.
OROFINO — The Book Club’s book of choice for January is “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes. Discussion will take place on Jan. 23 at the Clearwater Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave.
POTLATCH — It’s a Zoo! is a special animal-themed storytime series for preschoolers that will take place every Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road.
PULLMAN — Mother Goose Time is held every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
Charlene Purtee, a Pullman beekeeper, will present information on pollinators and their importance at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Good Yarns Knit & Crochet Group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. every Friday. All skill levels are welcome and no registration is required.
The Grand Avenue Book Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the NPL Hecht Room.
UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Library, 110 S Montgomery St., hosts Early Learning Storytime at 10:30 a.m. every Friday for children younger than 5.
There will be an adult craft night at 5 p.m., Wednesday.
There will be craft time for kids in grades K-6 at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 15.
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time takes place 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday at the Winchester Library, 314 Nezperce Ave.
Story Time takes place at 2 p.m. every Tuesday.