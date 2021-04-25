Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Lewiston City Library
This month’s Lightning Bolt Learning Kit at the library, 411 D St., is “You Too Can Haiku,” available while supplies last.
Charming Chapters Genre Quest’s April genre is autobiographies and biographies.
Times and locations of Park Story Times include 11 a.m. Wednesdays at Hereth Park with Ms. Debbie and Ms. Colleen; 2 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Park with Ms. Debbie and Ms. Colleen; and Reach & Read Yoga Story Time with Ms. Rebecca at 11 a.m. Fridays at Sunset Park.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown branch at 417 Sycamore St., is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for curbside and walk-in service. The Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston, and the Asotin branch, 215 Second St., remain closed. Computers are available by appointment. Laptops are available for parking lot use during open hours.
“Learn to Write Fiction” is an eight week online study group for beginner writers, and will take place at 10 a.m. Fridays from May 7 to June 25. Patrons can register by calling (509) 758-5454 or sign up online at bit.ly/LtWFAsotin.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
Whitman County Library
Cardholders have free access to LinkedIn Learning, which can be accessed on the library’s site under “Digital Library.”
“Evil Librarians: A Fake Podcast About True Crime and Fictional Mysteries” will stream at 9 a.m. May 3 at www.facebook.com/latahlibrary.
More information is available by visiting latahlibrary.org.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The branch at 402 Michigan Ave., is open to the public from 2-5 p.m. weekdays. Senior-only hours are from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays. Computer usage is available by appointment.
Curbside service is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Peck Library
“Picturing Women Inventors,” a Smithsonian poster exhibition, will be on display at the library, 217 N. Main St., through May.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open by appointment at 10 a.m. weekdays for at-risk patrons, and 3-6 p.m. for the general public. Call (509) 334-3595 to schedule an appointment. Curbside service is available from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Storytime videos will be posted every Monday morning on the library website.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Colfax Library
Star Wars Day Grab-and-Go activity kits will be available at the library, 102 S. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4, while supplies last.
The Whitman County Library is holding a Penny Drive through Friday. Pennies can be dropped off at any of the 14 locations. Funds will benefit library programs and projects.
Patrons can pick up seeds from the Seed Libraries at select Whitman County locations during regular hours at the Colfax Library, or anytime at the back handicap entrance of the Albion Library, 310 N. F St.
Blackout poetry by students of Colfax and Steptoe will be on display at the Libey Gallery, 102 S. Main St., through April.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.