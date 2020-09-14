The Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., is introducing a new reading incentive program called Charming Chapters Genre Quest. From October to May, the library will feature a new genre each month. Participants will check out a book in the genre of the month, read it, return it and collect a Charming Chapters Genre Charm. All ages are welcome to participate. October’s genre is horror or paranormal or fantasy.
More information can be found at www.lewistonlibrary.org.
———
The Heights and Asotin branches of the Asotin County Library, 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin, are closed. Curbside pickup of requested items is available at the downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m Monday through Friday. Patrons emailing or calling for a request should do so at least four hours in advance. Items will be placed in paper bags labeled with the first three initials of the patron’s last and first names.
Online Explore & Learn for first through sixth grades will take place at 4 p.m. on Sundays for the rest of 2020. All videos will be posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
Check Out Washington allows patrons of participating libraries to borrow a Discover Pass for a limited period. Asotin County Library cardholders may use the pass to access parks and recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.
Additional information is available at www.asotincountylibrary.org.
———
The Latah County Library District resumed regular hours of operation. A limited number of patrons will be allowed at one time, for 15 minutes per visit, and branch libraries may have different occupancy limits. Those visiting the Moscow branch are required to wear a mask; patrons are urged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines during their visits to other branches. Children must be accompanied by an adult. A limited number of computers are available for 30-minute sessions, one person per computer, no appointment necessary. Checkout will be contact-free. Curbside holds will be available on a more limited basis, with in-person self-serve holds being offered inside the Moscow library. Book drops at all branches are open. Free reusable cloth masks for children and adults are available at the door, if needed.
All seven branches of the Latah County Library District will be offering a virtual storytime session on Zoom between Wednesday and Sept. 25. Juliaetta’s will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Moscow’s Baby Time will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 21, Bovill and Deary’s will take place at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 22, Moscow’s Preschool Time will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 23, Genesee’s will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 24, Potlatch’s will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 25 and Troy’s is at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
More information is available by visiting www.latahlibrary.org/.
———
OROFINO — The Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.on Saturday. Curbside service is available, and a computer is open for patrons with appointments. Masks are required. Patrons may place holds via their online account or by contacting the library at (208) 476-3411. They are asked to give staff members an estimated time of arrival, or to call from the curb if possible. Holds will be available for pickup at the front entrance, where staff members will place the items in a bag on a table. Patrons should not approach the pickup location until staff have reentered the building. All returned items will be quarantined for three days before being checked in. Once the quarantine is over, the items will be checked in and sanitized. Wi-Fi is available 24/7 outside the building.
The children’s weekly crafts continue with this month focusing on fall and harvest. All the necessary materials needed are included. There is a suggested book list and a monthly “things to do calendar” in the packet.
More information is available at www.orofinolibrary.com.
———
The eight branches of the Prairie River Library District have differing procedures; patrons can call the individual branches for details. The number of people at a time within each library may be limited, surfaces are frequently sanitized throughout the day, and social distancing and masks are required upon entering. Free masks are available. Contactless curbside pickup is offered, computer sessions may be scheduled by phone, Wi-Fi access is available from outside the library buildings, and digital story times and crafts will be posted online.
More information is available at www.prld.org/calendar.html.
———
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., offers contactless curbside service from 1-6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Patrons may place requests on titles using the online catalog or contact staff for guided assistance. Bicyclists and motorists are asked to park in a marked stall by the north entrance near the outdoor patio and call (509) 334-3595. They should open their trunk, tailgate or bicycle bag in advance so items can be deposited without contact. Pedestrians or patrons without a cellphone can call from home to schedule a pickup time. Staff and recipients of curbside service must maintain a 6-foot distance at all times. If necessary, bagged items will be placed in a wagon next to the curb for patrons to retrieve once staff has vacated the area. Patrons are urged to use face coverings during delivery.
More information is available at www.neill-lib.org.
———
Area residents can obtain a free, reusable face mask curbside from any branch of Whitman County Library District. The masks, provided by Washington State Emergency Management, are adult sized and intended for lower-income residents or those who have struggled to locate a mask elsewhere. Patrons can call their local branch to arrange curbside pickup of masks, limited to the number of adults in the family.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and the Friends of Whitman County Library is offering a drawing for a $25 gift certificate for those who sign up for a card this month.
For all libraries, properly worn face masks and social distancing are required, with alternative services available for those not able to wear face coverings. Free face masks are available at every location. Patrons are allowed 15 minutes of computer usage per day, 30 minutes per day in Colfax because of building capacity. Patrons may browse for up to 15 minutes per location. Curbside service remains available. Patrons should call their local library in advance to discuss pickup options. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
A blood drive will take place from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at The Center at Colfax Library, 104 S. Main Street, Colfax. Face masks are required. Appointments are encouraged by calling (877) 258-4825, or visiting www.vitalant.org. Photo identification is required.
More information is available at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.