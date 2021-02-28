Lewiston City Library
The library, 411 D St., has resumed its regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Patrons are still asked to practice social distancing. Face masks are required. Curbside service will still be available.
Baby Stretch Storytime is on Facebook at 11 a.m. every Wednesday.
Charming Chapters Genre Quest’s March genre is mystery novels.
Starting March 8, the library will offer “Like a Lion,” a lamb-and-lion-themed Take & Make for children, with instructions and materials, available while supplies last. St. Patrick’s Day coloring sheets are also available.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
The downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The branches at 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin are closed.
Curbside service continues to be offered at the downtown branch from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patrons can request items for pickup using their Valnet account by emailing a list to yourlibrary@aclib.org or call (509) 758-5454. It may take up to four hours for staff to process requests.
Online Explore & Learn for grades 1-6 take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. All videos will be posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
Those interested in more information can visit asotincountylibrary.org.
Latah County Library District
The district resumed regular hours of operation, and a limited number of patrons are allowed at one time. Branch libraries may have different occupancy limits and health procedures, and there is a limit of 15 minutes per visit. The Moscow Public Library offers curbside pickup by appointment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Patrons who are unable to come to the door can call (208) 874-7476.
Award-winning author Annie Lampman will give a talk about her new book, “Sins of the Bees,” at noon Tuesday on the library’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/u5mq9otr. Questions for the author may be submitted before the event on paper at the Moscow Public Library or online at tinyurl.com/AnnieLampmanLCLD. Those who are local to the Latah County area will be entered to win a copy of the book.
More information is available by visiting www.latahlibrary.org/.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is closed to the general public because of COVID-19. However, curbside service and weekly craft kits for kids are available.
Senior-only hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday. Computers are available by appointment from 12:30-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Prairie River Library District
The district’s eight branches require face masks. Disposable ones will be available.
The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main, is open 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., is open 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 4-5 p.m. Thursday.
The Kamiah Library, 505 Main St., is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.
The Kooskia Library, 026 S. Main St., is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
The Lapwai Library, 103 N. Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Take-home craft kits with a different theme each week are available by request.
The Nezperce Library, 602 Fourth Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Take-home NatGeo craft kits for kids are available.
The Peck Library, 217 N. Main. St., is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The library serves the Peck Elementary School in daily programs, following pandemic precautions and is closed for public use during 12:30-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Patron computer use is available on a limited basis.
The Winchester Library, 314 Nezperce St., is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Homework help afterschool and all computer use is available on a limited basis. Take-home crafts are available by request.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, 210 N. Grand Ave., will reopen for limited public access Tuesday. In accordance with Washington’s Safe Start requirements, patrons must wear a mask at all times and maintain 6 feet of physical distance. Masks are available for those in need. Curbside service is available for patrons unable to wear a mask. Patrons are invited to browse, borrow and use limited computer services for up to 30 minutes per visit. One visit per day by appointment. Patrons may call (509) 334-3595 to book a reservation up to 48 hours in advance.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Libraries
All branches are required to follow specific guidelines including requiring patrons to wear a face mask at all times, regular sanitization, foot traffic management and building occupancy limits.
Browsing is limited to 15 minutes and computer use is limited to 30 min-utes. Whitman County libraries will continue to provide contactless services like curbside pickup, staff browsing for patrons by phone or email request and access to online resources and eBooks. Laptops, hotspots, and webcams are also available for checkout to use outside the library.
The Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., offers in-person and curbside services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
The Endicott Library, 324 E St., is hosting a Poetry Slam via Zoom at 6 p.m. Saturday in honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday. Prizes will be awarded. Each poet has three minutes to perform an original poem.
The Garfield Library, 109 Third St., is open from 1-6 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
The Palouse Library, 120 E. Main St., is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Fridays.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.