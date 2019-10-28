Baby Storytime takes place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston. Family Story Time takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays.
For more information, visit lewistonlibrary.org.
The Asotin County Library downtown branch, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston, will offer a media literacy class for adults titled “Fake News Workshop: Evaluating Information” at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
November is National Novel Writing Month. The downtown branch will hold writing workshops from 1-3 p.m. Fridays throughout the month. NaNoWriMo is geared toward helping writers track progress, set goals and connect with other aspiring authors.
For the month of November, “True Story: a Nonfiction Book Group” will be reading “Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher” by Timothy Egan. Discussion will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at the downtown branch.
Play & Learn takes place at 9:30 a.m., Tuesdays at the downtown branch, and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Heights Branch. There will be activities, snacks, stories and songs for children and their caregivers.
For more information is available at asotincountylibrary.org.
ALBION — Early Learning Storytime takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at the Albion Library, 310 N. F St., Albion. It is a free program for children ages 4 and younger and their parents/caregivers. There will be songs, activities, stories and crafts.
More information is available online at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us/.
COLFAX — A Caregivers Support Group will meet 2 p.m., Nov. 4 in the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Caregivers can receive information, learn about community resources, get support and network with other informal or unpaid family caregivers.
Dean Heitt, author of “Before the Gold: Early Mining History of the Carin Trend 1874-1961,” will present the history of the Carlin Trend vein of gold in Nevada, including the people who lived and worked there, starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 6.
More information is available online at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
COLTON — Every Monday at 10:30 a.m. the Colton Library, 706 Broadway St., Colton, hosts educational storytime for children ages 4 and younger. The upcoming theme is colors.
More information is available online at http://www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main St., Craigmont, offers storytime for preschool children at 9 a.m. every Friday, followed by game and craft time.
During November, the book club will be reading “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. The club will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 8.
CULDESAC — Every Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., Culdesac, holds free screenings of movies for children.
ENDICOTT — The Endicott Library, 324 E St., Endicott, will hold storytime for kids ages 6 and younger at 10 a.m. Fridays.
GARFIELD — The Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield, holds storytime for kids at 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays.
The library will be holding a Trunk-or-Treat from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
Crafternoon will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
GENESEE — The Genesee Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee, holds storytime for preschoolers at 10:30 a.m., every Thursday.
More information available is online at https://www.latahlibrary.org/.
JULIAETTA — Every Monday from noon to 2 p.m. the Juliaetta Library, 205 Main St., Juliaetta, hosts games of Pinochle. No experience is necessary and all players are welcome.
Storytime for preschoolers takes place at 10:30 a.m Thursdays.
More information is available online at https://www.latahlibrary.org.
KAMIAH — Storytime for preschoolers takes place at at 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays at the Kamiah Library, 505 Main St., Kamiah.
Open Minds Open Books is a group for people who want to challenge our learned biases to explore racism, gender discrimination and other difficult subjects. The group will meet at 5 p.m. Nov. 5 to discuss climate change.
KOOSKIA — Every Monday the Kooskia Library, 26 Main St., Kooskia, hosts Messy Mondays, a not-so-tidy craft session for teens and adults held from 1-5 p.m.
Storytime takes place at 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Lego in the Library takes place from 3:30-6 p.m. Fridays. All ages are welcome.
MOSCOW — Baby Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
English as a New Language conversation hour takes place at 10:15 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the Brink Room of the Moscow Public Library. Learners of all skill levels are welcome.
More information is available online at https://www.latahlibrary.org.
POTLATCH — November is National Novel Writing Month. The Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch. will be holding writing workshops from 7-9 p.m. Fridays during the month. NaNoWriMo is geared toward helping writers track progress, set goals and connect with other aspiring authors.
More information is available online at https://www.latahlibrary.org/.
PULLMAN —Mother Goose Time is held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Good Yarns Knit & Crochet Group meets from 1-2:30 p.m. Fridays. All skill levels are welcome and no registration required.
Sew Happy! Hand & Machine Sewing Club meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. All skill levels are welcome and no registration required.
More information is is available online at neill-lib.org.
UNIONTOWN — The Uniontown Library, 110 S. Montgomery St., Uniontown, hosts Early Learning Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Fridays for children ages 4 and younger. The coming theme is colors.
Bingo & Pie will be held at the library from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday. All ages are welcome.
WINCHESTER — Ladies’ Coffee Time takes place from 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Winchester Library, 314 Nezperce Ave., Winchester.
Story Time takes place at 4:30 p.m. Thursdays.