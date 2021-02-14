President’s Day may affect library hours.
Lewiston City Library
The library, 411 D St., has resumed its regular business hours of 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Patrons are still asked to please practice social distancing and wear proper face masks. Curbside service will still be available.
Baby Stretch Storytime is on Facebook ay 11 a.m. every Wednesday.
The Charming Chapters Genre Quest’s February genre is romance novels.
Starting Feb. 8 the library will offer a “Whooo Loves You” owl-themed Take & Make for children, with instructions and materials, available while supplies last. Children can also make their own alphabet banner with a Lightning Bolt Learning Kit, also available while supplies last.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
Asotin County Library
All three branches — 417 Sycamore St. and 2036 Fourth Ave. in Clarkston and 215 Second St. in Asotin — are closed.
Curbside service will be offered at the downtown branch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To request items for pickup, patrons may use their Valnet account, email a list to yourlibrary@aclib.org or call (509) 758-5454. It may take up to four hours for staff to process requests.
Online Explore & Learn for first through sixth grades take place at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. All videos will be posted on Facebook for viewing at any time after the Facebook Live airing.
Those interested in more information can visit asotincountylibrary.org.
Latah County Library District
The Latah County Library District resumed regular hours of operation, and a limited number of patrons will be allowed at one time. Branch libraries may have different occupancy limits and health procedures, and there is a limit of 15 minutes per visit. The Moscow Public Library offers curbside pickup by appointment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Patrons who are unable to come to the door can call (208) 874-7476 for carside delivery.
Bloody Valentine: An Anti-Valentine Program for Teens and Adults will take place at 10 a.m. Friday on Facebook Live at bit.ly/lcldvalentine.
To celebrate Winnie the Pooh creator A.A. Milne’s birthday, a special storytime will take place at 9 a.m. Feb. 22 on the library’s Facebook page. Pooh-themed party packs will also be available for pickup while supplies last.
Award-winning author Annie Lampman will give a talk about her new book, “Sins of the Bees,” at noon March 2 on the library’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/u5mq9otr. Questions for the author may be submitted before the event on paper at the Moscow Public Library or online attinyurl.com/AnnieLampmanLCLD. Those who are local to the Latah County area will be entered to win a copy of the book.
More information is available by visiting latahlibrary.org/.
Clearwater Memorial Public Library
OROFINO — The library, 402 Michigan Ave., is closed to the general public, but curbside service and weekly craft kits for kids are available.
Senior Only hours are from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Computers are available by appointment from 12:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
Prairie River Library District
All eight branches require face masks for entry. Disposable ones are available.
The Craigmont Library, 113 W. Main, is open 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., is open 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
The Kamiah Library, 505 Main St., is open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
The Kooskia Library, 026 S. Main St., is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Take-home bags with cozy winter crafts are available by request.
The Lapwai Library, 103 N. Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Take-home craft kits with a different theme each week are available by request.
The Nezperce Library, 602 Fourth Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Take-home kits for fiber arts and folk crafts are also available.
The Peck Library, 217 N. Main. St., is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The library serves the Peck Elementary School in daily programs, following pandemic precautions and is closed for public use from 12:30-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Patron computer use is available on a limited basis.
The Winchester Library, 314 Nezperce St., is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Homework help after school and all computer use is available on a limited basis. Take-home crafts are available by request.
More information is available at prld.org/calendar.html.
Neill Public Library
PULLMAN — The library, at 210 N. Grand Ave., will reopen for limited public access on Tuesday.
In accordance with Washington’s Safe Start requirements, patrons must wear a mask at all times and maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others. Masks are available for those in need.
Curbside service is available for patrons unable to wear a mask. Patrons are invited to browse, borrow and use limited computer services for as long as 30 minutes per visit. One visit per day by appointment.
Patrons may call (509) 334-3595 to book a reservation up to 48 hours in advance.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
Whitman County Libraries
Whitman County Libraries are required to follow specific guidelines including requiring patrons to wear a face mask at all times, regular sanitization, foot traffic management and building occupancy limits.
Browsing is limited to 15 minutes and computer use is limited to 30 minutes. Whitman County libraries will continue to provide contactless services like curbside pickup, staff browsing for patrons by phone or email request and access to online resources and eBooks. Laptops, hotspots and webcams are also available for checkout to use outside the library.
The Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., hours for in-person and curbside services will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. All other library branch locations will continue their regular open hours.
The Endicott Library, 324 E St., has Valentine Take Home Kits for kids. A limited number of kits are available for pickup via curbside service at the library from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. Kits include a sweet treat, a Valentine STEM activity and more. For more information or to schedule a pickup time, contact Tia at (509) 657-3429 or via email at endicott@whitco.lib.wa.us.
Logs for Read-a-Paloozas at the Garfield Library, 109 Third St., and the Palouse Library, 120 E. Main St., are available for pickup curbside during open hours. Those who complete the 30-day reading challenge will be entered to win a prize basket filled with goodies.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.