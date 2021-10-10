Patrons are encouraged to check with their local branch before visiting, as each library district has varying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Genre Quest’s October genre is fantasy, horror and paranormal. The library also has seasonal to-go crafts for kids.
“Watercraft of Western Exploration and Exploitations, 1790-1840s,” a talk by John Fisher, will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, in the Event Space and via Zoom. Registration is required. Patrons can call (208) 743-2535 to register.
The Reading Mother Challenge runs through May 31, 2022. The objective is to read all the books imprinted on the hem of the skirt of the library’s Reading Mother sculpture in eight months. Participants will receive a raffle ticket for each book read for a chance to win a gift basket. Registration is at bit.ly/LCLYouthPrograms.
More information can be found at lewistonlibrary.org.
———
The downtown branch of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for walk-in and curbside service. Computers stations are open, and laptops are available for parking lot use during those hours. Heights branch, 2036 Fourth Ave., is open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Asotin branch, 215 Second St., is closed.
True Story book club will discuss “The Yellow House,” by Sarah M. Brown, at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20. Patrons can visit the library’s website for a Zoom invitation.
The library’s Career Catalyst Center is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the downtown branch.
More information can be found at asotincountylibrary.org.
———
MOSCOW — “Teensy Terrors, a Succinct Scary Story Competition for All Ages” runs through Oct. 21 at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St. Details can be found at bit.ly/TeensyMPL.
“Pumpkin Pandemonium,” pumpkin crafts and other activities, will take place at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Moscow library. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
“Skull-k Around the Library” will take place at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Moscow library. Children and their adults can enjoy to-go crafts, a themed story walk, pre-packaged treats and free books. Costumes are encouraged.
———
POTLATCH — Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, is accepting donations of new or gently used Halloween costumes through Oct. 29. Costumes for all ages and sizes are welcome. More information is available by emailing potlatch@latahlibrary.org.
———
TROY — During the last week of October patrons can trick or treat for books at the Troy Community Library, 402 S. Main St.. More information is available by emailing troy@latahlibrary.org.
More information is available at latahlibrary.org.
———
OROFINO — The Clearwater Memorial Public Library, 402 Michigan Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
More information is available at orofinolibrary.com.
———
LAPWAI — The Prairie River Library District serves Craigmont, Culdesac, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Nezperce, Peck and Winchester.
———
CULDESAC — The Culdesac Library, 714 Main St., will launch “American Girl: Kaya Club” at 1 p.m. Oct. 29. This event is in conjunction with the University of Idaho Nez Perce Reservation Extension Office and the Indian Country 4-H club. A historical display and reading of the first book in the series will be presented. Those interested can call Lynda at (208) 843-5215 for more information.
The library district’s website is at prld.org/calendar.html.
———
PULLMAN — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Curbside service is still available.
Storytime videos are posted Monday mornings on the library website.
More information is available at neill-lib.org.
———
COLFAX — The Whitman County Library District is hosting the Fall Lego Challenge. Patrons may pick up a packet at any branch between Oct. 18-22. Patrons can submit a photo to whitcolib.org/fall-lego-entry from Oct. 25-Nov. 30 for a chance to be featured on the Whitman County Library website.
The fall reading challenge runs until Nov. 30 and is open to all ages.
Two new geocaching backpacks are available for checkout. There are more than 500 geocaches hidden in Whitman County, and coordinates can be found at geocaching.com.
More information is available at whitco.lib.wa.us.